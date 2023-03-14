Advanced search
    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG S.A.

(WEGE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:18 2023-03-14 pm EDT
40.26 BRL   +1.18%
06:20pWeg S A : Minutes of the Metting of the Board of Directors - 1,048
PU
03/10Weg S A : will equip the official network of Continental Tires dealers with charging stations for electric vehicles
PU
03/03Weg S A : transformers at aluminum production plant in Argentina
PU
WEG S A : Minutes of the Metting of the Board of Directors - 1,048

03/14/2023 | 06:20pm EDT
WEG S.A.

GRUPO WEG

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ sob nº 84.429.695/0001-11

Av. Prefeito Waldemar Grubba, 3.300

Jaraguá do Sul - Estado de Santa Catarina

NIRE 42300012203

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - N° 1,048

On March 14, 2023, the members of the board of directors, summoned by the chairman Mr. Décio da Silva, met at the company headquarters in order to deliberate:

1. Approved by unanimous vote, as based on the estimated financial statements of March 31, 2023, to distribute interests on stockholders equity to the total amount of R$ 223,377,729.67, corresponding to R$ 0.053235294 per share or, after the 15% withholding income tax, as

established on the second paragraph of article 9 of law No. 9.249/95, corresponding R$ 0,045250000 per share, based on the equity position on March 17, 2023, the shares being considered "ex-interests on stockholders equity" from March 20, 2023. The entities that are exempt from the previously mentioned taxation shall receive the total gross amount. Interests on stockholders equity, according to article 37 of WEG's by-laws and article 9 of law 9.249/95, are allotted to the obligatory dividends. Interest on stockholders' equity was calculated after the deduction of 1,272,238 shares held in treasury to a total of 4,196,045,760 shares. The date of credit will be on March 21, 2023, and the payment to shareholders will begin on August 16, 2023.

  1. Approved by unanimous vote, the call notice and the manual for shareholders participation, related to the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Meeting, to be held on April 25, 2023.
  2. Approved by unanimous vote, the compensation of the members of the Audit Committee.

Being this all that there was to be decided upon, the chairman thanked all the present members and ended the meeting. Jaraguá do Sul(SC). Signed: Décio da Silva - chairman of the board of directors. Nildemar Secches. Vice-chairman of the board. Sérgio Luiz Silva Schwartz. Martin Werninghaus. Dan Ioschpe. Siegfried Kreutzfeld. Tânia Conte Cosentino. Members. This is a true copy of the minute transcribed on page 67 in the minutes book No. 27.

DÉCIO DA SILVA

Chairman of the Board of Directors

WEG SA published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 34 735 M 6 614 M 6 614 M
Net income 2023 5 113 M 974 M 974 M
Net cash 2023 1 662 M 317 M 317 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,9x
Yield 2023 1,47%
Capitalization 167 B 31 793 M 31 793 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,76x
EV / Sales 2024 4,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart WEG S.A.
Duration : Period :
WEG S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEG S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 39,79 BRL
Average target price 43,16 BRL
Spread / Average Target 8,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harry Schmelzer Chief Executive Officer
André Luís Rodrigues Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Alidor Lueders Chairman-Supervisory Board
Décio da Silva Head-Quality Control Area
Paulo Sergio dos Santos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEG S.A.3.32%31 817
KEYENCE CORPORATION17.21%109 704
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE13.74%88 718
EATON CORPORATION PLC7.79%67 330
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-14.74%46 798
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)12.53%35 382