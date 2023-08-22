WEG S.A.
GRUPO WEG
A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY
CNPJ sob nº 84.429.695/0001-11
Av. Prefeito Waldemar Grubba, 3.300
Jaraguá do Sul - Estado de Santa Catarina
NIRE 42300012203
MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - N° 1,059
On August 22, 2023, the members of the board of directors, summoned by the chairman Mr. Décio da Silva, met in order to deliberate:
- Approved by unanimous vote, revision the Policy of Prevention and Combating of Corruption and Other Damaging Acts.
- Approved by unanimous vote, in compliance with item j of Article 22 of the Company's Bylaws, to authorize the Company to provide a collateral signature, surety, and other guarantees in favor of its subsidiary WEG Mexico S.A. de C.V., referring to the contracting of financing with the following characteristics:
Total Amount: Up to USD 42,000,000.00
Period: Up to 5 years
Being this all that there was to be decided upon, the chairman thanked all the present members and ended the meeting. Jaraguá do Sul(SC). Signed: Décio da Silva - chairman of the board of directors. Nildemar Secches. Vice-chairman of the board. Sérgio Luiz Silva Schwartz. Martin Werninghaus. Dan Ioschpe. Siegfried Kreutzfeld. Tânia Conte Cosentino. Members. This is a true copy of the minute transcribed on page 34 in the minutes book No. 28.
DÉCIO DA SILVA
Chairman of the Board of Directors
