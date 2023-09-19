WEG S.A.

GRUPO WEG

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ sob nº 84.429.695/0001-11

Av. Prefeito Waldemar Grubba, 3.300

Jaraguá do Sul - Estado de Santa Catarina

NIRE 42300012203

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - N° 1,063

On September 19, 2023, the members of the board of directors, summoned by the chairman Mr. Décio da Silva, met in person in Betim/MG to order to deliberate:

Approved by unanimous vote, as based on the estimated financial statements of September 30, 2023, to distribute interests on stockholders equity to the total amount of R$ 250,973,720.93, corresponding to R$ 0.059823529 per share or, after the 15% withholding income tax, as established on the second paragraph of article 9 of law No. 9.249/95, corresponding R$ 0.050850000 per share, based on the equity position on September 22, 2023, the shares being considered "ex-interests on stockholders equity" from September 25, 2023. The entities that are exempt from the previously mentioned taxation shall receive the total gross amount. Interests on stockholders equity, according to article 37 of WEG's by-laws and article 9 of law 9.249/95, are allotted to the obligatory dividends. Interest on stockholders' equity was calculated after the deduction of 2,083,696 shares held in treasury to a total of 4,195,234,302 shares. The date of credit will be on September 22, 2023, and the payment to shareholders will begin on March 13, 2024; Approved, by unanimous vote, the Sustainability Policy Approved, by unanimous vote, the revision of the Social Investment Policy. The Board of Directors took note and approved, by unanimous vote, the continuity of the initiatives on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Being this all that there was to be decided upon, the chairman thanked all the present members and ended the meeting. Betim/MG. Signed: Décio da Silva - chairman of the board of directors. Nildemar Secches. Vice-chairman of the board. Sérgio Luiz Silva Schwartz. Martin Werninghaus. Dan Ioschpe. Siegfried Kreutzfeld. Tânia Conte Cosentino. Members. This is a true copy of the minute transcribed on pages 61 in the minutes book No. 28.

DÉCIO DA SILVA

Chairman of the Board of Directors