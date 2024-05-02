WEG S.A.

GRUPO WEG

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ sob nº 84.429.695/0001-11

Av. Prefeito Waldemar Grubba, 3.300

Jaraguá do Sul - Estado de Santa Catarina

NIRE 42300012203

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - N° 1,084

On April 30, 2024, the members of the board of directors, summoned by the chairman Mr. Décio da Silva, met at the Company headquarters in order to deliberate:

Following the recommendation expressed by the Audit Committee in an opinion of April 24, 2024, the ITR referring to the results of the 1st quarter of 2024 was discussed and approved by unanimous vote. Approved, by unanimous vote, to maintain the composition of the non-statutory Audit Committee, namely Mr. Dan Ioschpe, Ms. Estela Maris Vieira de Souza and Mr. Douglas Conrado Stange. Acknowledged the status of the Company's Internal Controls process. Approved by unanimous vote, in compliance with item i and j of Article 22 of the Company's Bylaws, to authorize the Company to provide a collateral signature, surety, and other guarantees to guarantee the obligations of its controlled companies, arising from credit agreements entered into with authorized financial agents, with the following characteristics:

Total Amount: until USD 30.000.000,00

Borrower: Marathon Electric LLC

Period: Undetermined Approved by unanimous vote, in compliance with item i and j of Article 22 of the Company's Bylaws, to authorize the Company to provide a collateral signature, surety, and other guarantees to guarantee the obligations of its controlled companies, arising from credit agreements entered into with authorized financial agents, with the following characteristics:

Total Amount: until USD 60.000.000,00

Borrower: WEG México S.A. de C.V. e Voltran S.A. de C.V.

Period: Undetermined Approved by unanimous vote, in compliance with item j of Article 22 of the Company's Bylaws, to authorize the Company to provide a collateral signature, surety, and other guarantees to guarantee the obligations of its subsidiary WEG Equipamentos Elétricos S.A., regarding the contracting of financing with the Financier of Studies and Projects - FINEP, Reference 2203/23, in the amount of R$ 137,257,720.58, to support the Strategic Innovation Plan (PEI). Approved, by unanimous vote, in accordance with paragraph j of article 22, of the Bylaws, authorizing the Company to grant guarantees, guarantees and other guarantees, in favor of its subsidiary Paumar S.A. - Indústria e Comercio, regarding the hiring of financing from the Financier of Studies and Projects

- FINEP, Reference 2189/23, in the amount of R$ 54,267,982.58, to support the Strategic Innovation Plan (PEI).

Being this all that there was to be decided upon, the chairman thanked all the present members and ended the meeting. Jaraguá do Sul(SC). Signed: Décio da Silva - chairman of the board of directors. Nildemar Secches. Vice-chairman of the board. Sérgio Luiz Silva Schwartz. Martin Werninghaus. Dan Ioschpe. Harry Schmelzer Junior. Tânia Conte Cosentino. Members. This is a true copy of the minute transcribed on page 91-92in the minutes book No. 29.

DÉCIO DA SILVA

Chairman of the Board of Directors