WEG S A : Proposal of Capital Increase

WEG S.A.
A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY
CNPJ nº 84.429.695/0001-11
MATERIAL FACT
Proposal of Capital Increase
WEG S.A. (B3: WEGE3 / OTC: WEGZY), in compliance to CVM Instruction number 44/2021 number 358, as well as under Article 157, Paragraph 4, of Federal Law 6,404/1976, is hereby informing its shareholders and the general market that the Board of Directors, meeting on this date, approved a proposal to be submitted to the next Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on April 26, 2022, of a capital increase from R$ 5,504,516,508.00 to R$ 6,504,516,508.00, through a partial incorporation of Profit / Profit Retention Reserve for Investments in the amount of R$ 1,000,000,000.00, with no increase in the number of shares.
Jaraguá do Sul, February 15, 2022
André Menegueti Salgueiro
Finance and Investor Relations Officer
