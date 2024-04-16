WEG S.A. specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of electrical and electronic equipment. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - manufacturing of industrial automation equipment (32.4%): low and medium voltage electric motors, monitoring and protection systems, electrical panels, etc. ; - production of electricity (10.5%): for thermal and hydropower plants. The remaining of net sales (57.1%) are for activities insured abroad. At the end of 2020, the group operated 47 production sites worldwide.

Related indices BRAZIL IBOVESPA