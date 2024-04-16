WEG S.A.
A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY
CNPJ nº 84.429.695/0001-11
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Results Disclosure Calendar 1Q24
WEG S.A. (B3: WEGE3; OTC: WEGZY) announces the first quarter of 2024 (1Q24) results disclosure calendar:
- On May 2, 2024 (Thursday): disclose the results, before market opening.
- On May 3, 2024 (Friday): conference call to present the results, conducted in Portuguese, with simultaneous translation into English.
Conference call scheduled time:
- 11:00 a.m. - São Paulo (BRT)
- 10:00 a.m. - New York (EDT)
- 3:00 p.m. - London (BST)
Access link: click here
From May 17, 2024 (Wednesday), until results are disclosed, the Company will be observing the quiet period, as per our Information Disclosure and Securities Trading Policy.
André Menegueti Salgueiro
Finance Director and
Investor Relations Officer
