WEG S.A.
A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY
CNPJ nº 84.429.695/0001-11
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Results Disclosure Calendar 2Q23
WEG S.A. (B3: WEGE3; OTC: WEGZY) announces the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23) results disclosure calendar:
- OnJuly 19, 2023 (Wednesday), we will disclose the results, before market opening.
- OnJuly 20, 2023 (Thursday), we will hold a conference call and webcast to present the results. The call will be conducted in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English. Please, see the details below:
Conference call scheduled time:
- 11:00 a.m. - São Paulo (BRT)
- 10:00 a.m. - New York (EDT)
- 03:00 p.m. - London (BST)
Telephone numbers:
- Dial-infor connecting from Brazil: +55 11 4090 1621 / +55 11 3181 8565
- Dial-infor connecting from the USA: +1 412 717 9627
- Toll-freefor connecting from the USA: +1 844 204-8942
- Code: WEG
Link to access the HD Web Phone (option for telephone connection via the web):
- Conference call in Portuguese:click here
- Conference call in English:click here
Webcast (slides and audio):
- Slides and Portuguese audio(https://choruscall.com.br/weg/2t23.htm)
- Slides and English translation(https://choruscall.com.br/weg/2q23.htm)
From July 04, 2023 (Tuesday), until results are disclosed we will be observing the quiet period, as per our Information Disclosure Policy.
André Menegueti Salgueiro
Finance Director and
Investor Relations Officer
