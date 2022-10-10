WEG S A : Results Disclosure Calendar 3Q22

WEG S.A.
A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY
CNPJ nº 84.429.695/0001-11
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Results Disclosure Calendar 3Q22
WEG S.A. (B3: WEGE3; OTC: WEGZY) announces the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22) results disclosure calendar:
On October 26, 2022 (Wednesday), we will disclose the results, before market opening.
On October 27, 2022 (Thursday), we will hold a conference call and webcast to present the results. The call will be conducted in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English. Please, see the details below:
Conference call scheduled time:
11:00 a.m. - São Paulo (BRT)
10:00 a.m. - New York (EDT)
03:00 p.m. - London (BST)
Telephone numbers:
Dial-infor connecting from Brazil: +55 11 4090-1621 / +55 11 3181-8565
Dial-infor connecting from the USA: +1 412 717-9627
Toll-freefor connecting from the USA: +1 844 204-8942
Code: WEG
Link to access the HD Web Phone (option for telephone connection via the web):
Webcast (slides and audio):
From October 11, 2022 (Tuesday), until results are disclosed we will be observing the quiet period, as per our Information Disclosure Policy.
André Menegueti Salgueiro
Finance Director and
Investor Relations Officer
