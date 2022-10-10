WEG S A : Results Disclosure Calendar 3Q22

WEG S.A.

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ nº 84.429.695/0001-11

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Results Disclosure Calendar 3Q22

WEG S.A. (B3: WEGE3; OTC: WEGZY) announces the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22) results disclosure calendar:

On October 26, 2022 (Wednesday), we will disclose the results, before market opening.

(Wednesday), we will disclose the results, before market opening. On October 27, 2022 (Thursday), we will hold a conference call and webcast to present the results. The call will be conducted in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English. Please, see the details below:

Conference call scheduled time:

11:00 a.m. - São Paulo (BRT)

10:00 a.m. - New York (EDT)

03:00 p.m. - London (BST)

Telephone numbers:

Dial-in for connecting from Brazil: +55 11 4090-1621 / +55 11 3181-8565

for connecting from Brazil: +55 11 4090-1621 / +55 11 3181-8565 Dial-in for connecting from the USA: +1 412 717-9627

for connecting from the USA: +1 412 717-9627 Toll-free for connecting from the USA: +1 844 204-8942

for connecting from the USA: +1 844 204-8942 Code: WEG

Link to access the HD Web Phone (option for telephone connection via the web):

Conference call in Portuguese: click here

Conference call in English: click here

Webcast (slides and audio):

Slides and Portuguese audio ( www.choruscall.com.br/weg/3t22.htm )

Slides and English translation ( www.choruscall.com.br/weg/3q22.htm )

From October 11, 2022 (Tuesday), until results are disclosed we will be observing the quiet period, as per our Information Disclosure Policy.

André Menegueti Salgueiro

Finance Director and

Investor Relations Officer