Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. WEG S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG S.A.

(WEGE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-10 pm EDT
34.27 BRL   +2.76%
05:52pWeg S A : Results Disclosure Calendar 3Q22
PU
10/03WEG S.A. completed the acquisition of Drives Business of Gefran S.p.A. from Gefran S.p.A. (BIT:GE) for €23 million.
CI
09/27Weg S A : Investments to expand capacity production of industrial and traction motors in Brazil
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WEG S A : Results Disclosure Calendar 3Q22

10/10/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WEG S.A.

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ nº 84.429.695/0001-11

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Results Disclosure Calendar 3Q22

WEG S.A. (B3: WEGE3; OTC: WEGZY) announces the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22) results disclosure calendar:

  • On October 26, 2022 (Wednesday), we will disclose the results, before market opening.
  • On October 27, 2022 (Thursday), we will hold a conference call and webcast to present the results. The call will be conducted in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English. Please, see the details below:

Conference call scheduled time:

  • 11:00 a.m. - São Paulo (BRT)
  • 10:00 a.m. - New York (EDT)
  • 03:00 p.m. - London (BST)

Telephone numbers:

  • Dial-infor connecting from Brazil: +55 11 4090-1621 / +55 11 3181-8565
  • Dial-infor connecting from the USA: +1 412 717-9627
  • Toll-freefor connecting from the USA: +1 844 204-8942
  • Code: WEG

Link to access the HD Web Phone (option for telephone connection via the web):

Webcast (slides and audio):

From October 11, 2022 (Tuesday), until results are disclosed we will be observing the quiet period, as per our Information Disclosure Policy.

André Menegueti Salgueiro

Finance Director and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 21:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WEG S.A.
05:52pWeg S A : Results Disclosure Calendar 3Q22
PU
10/03WEG S.A. completed the acquisition of Drives Busine..
CI
09/27Weg S A : Investments to expand capacity production of industrial and traction motors in B..
PU
09/26WEG S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/20Weg S A : Minutes of the Metting of the Board of Directors - 1,032
PU
09/20Weg S A : Interest on Stockholders Equity (JCP)
PU
09/20Weg S A : Related Party Transactions Policy
PU
08/30Weg S A : Carbon Neutral Program
PU
08/30Weg S A : Restructuring at Automation Business Unit
PU
08/23Weg S A : Minutes of the Metting of the Board of Directors - 1,029
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 28 704 M 5 516 M 5 516 M
Net income 2022 3 735 M 718 M 718 M
Net cash 2022 942 M 181 M 181 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,3x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 140 B 26 891 M 26 891 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,84x
EV / Sales 2023 4,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart WEG S.A.
Duration : Period :
WEG S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEG S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 34,27 BRL
Average target price 38,25 BRL
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harry Schmelzer Chief Executive Officer
André Luís Rodrigues Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Alidor Lueders Chairman-Supervisory Board
Décio da Silva Head-Quality Control Area
Paulo Sergio dos Santos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEG S.A.1.12%26 839
KEYENCE CORPORATION-28.15%86 738
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-31.16%64 428
EATON CORPORATION PLC-20.83%54 499
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-16.28%46 021
NIDEC CORPORATION-37.68%33 353