Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. WEG S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG S.A.

(WEGE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-02 pm EST
38.66 BRL   +0.91%
12/01Weg S A : acquires the remaining portion of MVISIA
PU
11/28Weg S A : Succession Planning
PU
11/22Weg S A : Summary of Deliberations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WEG S A : acquires remaining share of MVISIA

12/02/2022 | 04:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WEG announces an agreement to acquire the remaining share of MVISIA Desenvolvimentos Inovadores S.A., a company specialized in artificial intelligence solutions applied to artificial vision for industry.

The acquisition is part of WEG's digital business growth strategy, which, since 2020, has relied on MVISIA technology to meet the demand for Industry 4.0 in machine vision applications. According to Carlos José Bastos Grillo, Managing Director of WEG Digital & Systems Business Unit, this movement is in line with the growing automation of industrial systems that converge towards the adoption of digitization, connectivity and artificial intelligence in the search for efficiency gains and rational use of resources.

"We bought MVISIA to continue investing in the monitoring, sensing and management of industrial processes through artificial vision algorithms and Artificial Intelligence (Machine Learning). We will keep the entire team with us, including the founders, who throughout this time were key partners in this technology merger. With the creation in August/2022 of the Business Unit focused on Industrial Systems, this convergence between digitalization and automation will be even more necessary in WEG's portfolio of products and solutions", guarantees the executive.

Founded in 2012 at the Center for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Technology of the University of São Paulo (USP), MVISIA is one of the main national companies in the field of Computer Vision for Industry, with its own software and vision systems, and with strong know-how in built-in processing applications and machine learning algorithms for videos and images, with integration to MES systems used in the industry, as well as through cloud processing via mobile devices or integrated with the WEGnology open platform. In April of this year, MVISIA inaugurated a new plant dedicated to the manufacture and testing of cameras equipped with artificial vision, in São Paulo, Brazil.

Attachments

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 21:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WEG S.A.
12/01Weg S A : acquires the remaining portion of MVISIA
PU
11/28Weg S A : Succession Planning
PU
11/22Weg S A : Summary of Deliberations
PU
11/22Weg S A : Minutes of the Metting of the Board of Directors - 1,037
PU
11/21Weg S A : Live stream scheduled
PU
11/21Weg S A : energy-efficient motors power Hong Kong's sustainable development
PU
11/18Weg S A : Transcrição da Teleconferência de Resultados do 3T22
PU
11/16Weg S A : supplies slip-ring motor for carbon capture plant in Norway
PU
11/08Transcript : WEG S.A. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
11/08Weg S A : Day 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 29 433 M 5 672 M 5 672 M
Net income 2022 4 105 M 791 M 791 M
Net cash 2022 1 090 M 210 M 210 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,5x
Yield 2022 1,13%
Capitalization 161 B 30 978 M 30 978 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,42x
EV / Sales 2023 4,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart WEG S.A.
Duration : Period :
WEG S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEG S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 38,31 BRL
Average target price 41,62 BRL
Spread / Average Target 8,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harry Schmelzer Chief Executive Officer
André Luís Rodrigues Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Alidor Lueders Chairman-Supervisory Board
Décio da Silva Head-Quality Control Area
Paulo Sergio dos Santos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEG S.A.16.37%31 150
KEYENCE CORPORATION-19.22%99 445
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-18.17%79 527
EATON CORPORATION PLC-5.47%65 004
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.2.87%56 638
NIDEC CORPORATION-35.18%35 198