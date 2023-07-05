WEG S.A.

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ nº 84.429.695/0001-11

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

WEG and Alupar sign agreement for self-production of wind energy

WEG S.A. (B3: WEGE3 / OTC: WEGZY) announces to its shareholders and the general market that on this date, through its subsidiaries, it signed a binding agreement with Alupar, a company specialized in the generation and transmission of electricity, for the formation of a corporate partnership for the self-production of energy to be used in WEG's operations in Brazil.

Located in the municipality of Jandaíra, in Rio Grande do Norte state, in the Agreste Potiguar Wind Complex, the AW Santa Régia (EAP II) wind farm will have an installed capacity of 37.8MW, with a 21.7MW average warranty, and will operate with nine wind turbines WEG model AGW 147 with nominal power of 4.2 MW.

The agreement provides for the annual delivery of around 15 MW on average, to be used in WEG's manufacturing operations, in the self-production modality, for a period of 18 years. Today, this energy accounts for approximately 30% of the consumption of these operations. The start of energy supply to the factories will be in January 2024, with energy purchase contracts estimated at R$ 460 million during the period of the contract.

The AW Santa Régia self-production wind farm is located in the same complex as the AW São João wind farm, which already has six other WEG wind turbines. Together, the two parks will total 63MW of installed capacity, connected to the National Interconnected System (SIN).

The agreement between the companies still depends on the fulfillment of preceding conditions, including the approval of the Brazilian authorities.

Jaraguá do Sul, July 05, 2023

André Menegueti Salgueiro

Finance Director and

Investor Relations Officer