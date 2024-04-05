WEG has partnered with the Canadian company GIT Coatings to enhance the supply of coatings for marine lines in the international market, from a perspective of shared innovation between both companies, aiming at increasing the marine shipping efficiency at reduced costs, while reaffirming the commitment to sustainability.

With expertise in innovative and sustainable graphene-based solutions, GIT aims to provide cost reduction related to fuels and carbon emissions in partnership with WEG, a leader in sustainable solutions for the painting and preservation of marine vessels. The partnership aims to improve product offerings and provide customized solutions to their customers.

"Strategic partnerships allow us to promote innovation and technological advancement, playing a fundamental role for WEG. Our partnership with GIT will be crucial to offering even more efficient and sustainable coating solutions to the global marine market," highlights Rafael Torezan, Managing Director of WEG Coatings Division

Focused on offering integrated solutions, this partnership also reflects WEG's ongoing commitment to innovative and low environmental impact solutions.

"Today we announce with great enthusiasm our official partnership with WEG Coatings. Leading the shipbuilding industry towards a more ecological future, we will continue to expand the offering of coating solutions based on the world's most sustainable and effective biofouling agents. Our shared vision of innovation makes strengthening our product offerings across global markets a reality," says Mo AlGermozi, CEO of GIT Coatings.