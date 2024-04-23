WEG has partnered with Nexa, one of the world's largest zinc producers, to develop liquid anticorrosive paints with the addition of jarosite, a waste derived from zinc metallurgy. The new solution will focus on carbon steel and cast-iron surfaces, with the capacity expected to provide protective effects, reducing the use of conventional raw materials and promoting circular economy in the industry. The initial results of the project and preliminary studies indicate that the paint has high compatibility with epoxy, alkyd, and acrylic resins, with effective corrosion protection.

The partnership between the two companies will last for three years and involves an investment of R$ 4 million, raised from the Financier of Studies and Projects (Finep), a public agency for the promotion of Science, Technology, and Innovation. The goal is to develop innovative solutions through this initiative, leveraging WEG's expertise in paints and Nexa's expertise in mining and metallurgy waste beneficiation.

"WEG promotes technological partnerships through open innovation to accelerate development and generate innovative solutions, as in this case where the development of a coating that can harness the anticorrosive potential of jarosite, a mineral generated in the zinc beneficiation process, is being studied.", says Rafael Torezan, Managing Director of WEG Coatings Business Unit. "This important initiative with Nexa demonstrates WEG's commitment to developing innovative and sustainable solutions," he adds.

The use of jarosite as a pigment originated at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), with the support of Professor Fernando Cotting, who conducted initial tests and presented the viability of paint development.

"The transformation of mining and metallurgy towards a sustainable path is possible, and projects like this demonstrate it. Circular economy is the best alternative for disposed waste, and Nexa's Mining Lab platform promotes and makes feasible this type of development, aligned with the best ESG practices. The partnership with WEG further accelerates, promoting development between supplier and customer, and the project already begins with a well-defined chain," says Caio Van Deursen, innovation manager at Nexa.

With the continuous supply of jarosite, Nexa will reduce mineral waste levels at the Juiz de Fora unit and continue its circular economy, decarbonization, positive legacy, productivity, and safety agenda, which are part of the company's ESG strategy.

Nexa Resources is one of the largest zinc miners in the world, as well as a producer of copper and lead. With over 65 years of experience in the mining and metallurgy sectors, it operates in Brazil and Peru, with a headquarters in Luxembourg, and supplies its products to all continents worldwide. Its employees work daily focused on building the mining of the future, aiming to be increasingly sustainable, innovative, and with the best practices in safety and respect for people and the environment. Since 2017, its shares have been traded on the New York Stock Exchange, with Votorantim S.A. being its majority shareholder.