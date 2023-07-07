WEG S.A.

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ nº 84.429.695/0001-11

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

WEG announces agreement with 2W Ecobank for self-production of wind energy

WEG S.A. (B3: WEGE3 / OTC: WEGZY) announces to its shareholders and the general market that on this date, through its subsidiaries, signed an agreement with 2W Ecobank for the energy self- production partnership in the Anemus Wind Farms, I, II and III, located in the municipality of Currais Novos, in the State of Rio Grande do Norte.

With energy purchase contracts worth approximately R$970 million, lasting 20 years and starting in January 2024, the initiative will guarantee an average of 30 MW of renewable energy for WEG's industrial operations in the self-production modality.

The Anemus I, II and III wind farms have 33 WEG model AGW147/4.2 wind turbines. Together they total 138.6 MW of installed capacity.

The agreement between the companies still depends on the fulfillment of preceding conditions, including the approval of the Brazilian authorities.

Jaraguá do Sul, July 05, 2023

André Menegueti Salgueiro

Finance Director and

Investor Relations Officer