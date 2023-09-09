WEG has announced investments of R$ 70 million to expand the production capacity of industrial liquid paints in Brazil by 2024.

In addition to the construction of a new unit for industrial liquid paint production, which is expected to increase the current production capacity by approximately 70%, the project includes a new logistics distribution center, with approximately 6,400 m² of built area, designed to allow for gradual and continuous capacity expansion to meet the company's growth needs in the coming years.

"These investments are important for the growth of WEG's industrial paint business in the country, as they significantly expand our production and logistics capacity to meet the growing demand for more efficient and sustainable industrial paints," explains Rafael Torezan, WEG Industrial Paints Managing Director.

The investments will be made in the industrial park in the city of Guaramirim, in the state of Santa Catarina, where the company already produces liquid and powder paints, resins, and electro-insulating varnishes for the industrial and infrastructure segments.

WEG has been producing industrial paints and varnishes since 1983 and, in addition to its headquarters in Santa Catarina, currently has production units in Mauá, São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Atotonilco de Tula, Mexico.