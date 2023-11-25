WEG has confirmed its participation in the XXVII National Seminar on the Production and Transmission of Electrical Energy (SNPTEE), the largest event in Latin America and the second-largest in the world in its twenty-seventh edition. This event serves as a platform for discussions, innovations, and knowledge-sharing in the electrical energy sector and will take place from November 26 to 29, 2023, in Brasilia, the Federal Capital of Brazil.

The SNPTEE brings together professionals, experts, and leading companies to discuss trends and challenges in the production, transmission, and distribution of energy. This year, WEG will focus its participation on showcasing digital products developed to offer intelligent solutions that enhance the efficiency, reliability, and safety of electrical networks.

Developed to bring more convenience and agility to the operation, maintenance, and management of industrial transformers, the WEG Transformer Fleet Management is the ideal solution to monitor and increase the availability of transformer fleets, both dry and oil types, in the industry and other applications.

On the other hand, the WEG Power Transformer Specialist is a power transformer monitoring system integrated into the WEG Transformer Fleet Management ecosystem. Through dashboards, artificial intelligence, and the cloud-based platform WEG Transformer Fleet Management, it will be possible to carry out precise management of assets and transformer fleets.

The WEG team will also be available to discuss how the company's solutions are contributing to the future of the electrical energy industry.

