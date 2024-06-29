The CEMIG standard Integrated Compact Substation (SECI) represents a transportable and versatile solution, designed to operate in high-voltage environments up to 138kV with medium-voltage outputs up to 34.5kV, fully assembled on a robust base of steel structures. WEG has been offering this solution for over 5 years, and since 2023 they have been manufactured at the modern factory in Betim, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Delivered fully assembled and commissioned, the SKIDs provide customers with significant advantages, such as the optimization of physical space and the reduction of lead time required for the implementation of the substation in the field. This approach ensures not only operational efficiency but also high standards of safety and reliability for the electrical system.

CEMIG (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais) acquired 45 units of SECIs (Integrated Compact Substations) distributed in 3 batches with varied power ratings between 15 and 25 MVA. Confidence in the potential and effectiveness of this solution is evidenced by the 23 units already delivered, with the goal of strengthening energy distribution in various locations throughout the state of Minas Gerais, thus enhancing the regional electrical infrastructure.

In addition to their applicability in temporary situations to meet specific and occasional demands, the transportable solutions (SKID) are equally suitable for permanent applications in various sectors, such as industries, mines, small hydroelectric plants (PCHs), energy distribution, among other possibilities. Their practical, flexible, and reliable configuration ensures versatility in various operational contexts, substantially contributing to the country's energy infrastructure.