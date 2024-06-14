When it comes to power generation, WEG offers a complete range of products and solutions that guarantee operational reliability, high technological quality and meet the standards of the global market. The company also stands out by suppling customized solutions to meet customer needs. All this engineering expertise and flexibility is demonstrated in the most diverse projects where WEG is present.

For the sugar and ethanol sector, the company recently supplied a dual-voltage generator, along with the generator panels and cubicles, for an expansion of a sugar cane plant in Argentina. This solution will allow the customer to increase the plant operational reliability with the actual MV distribution system in the present, and also will allow the exportation of surplus energy to the electricity grid and increase the sugar production capacity in the future expansion with new MV distribution system.

The generator design supplied stands out for its capacity to operate with voltage level of 6,600 V, which can be changes to 13,200 V in a future phase without the need to install a step-up transformer.

By choosing WEG solutions, the customer not only invests in state of art technology, but also guarantees reliability from the design up to the system operation.

WEG stays dedicated to increase customer operational reliability.