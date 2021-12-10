Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  WEG S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG S.A.

(WEGE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/08
36.04 BRL   +4.28%
09:32aWEG S A : grows Water and Wastewater market segment business
PU
12/07WEG S A : develops nanostructured coatings in partnership with Randon
PU
12/03WEG S A : supplies Powertrain for Marcopolo's electric bus
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WEG S A : grows Water and Wastewater market segment business

12/10/2021 | 09:32am EST
WEG grows Water and Wastewater market segment business

Efficiency, flexibility and global structure help increas e the company's competitive advantages when compared to other suppliers for the segment.

As a traditional supplier of electric motors, frequency drives, automation systems, paints and digital solutions (IOT and IA), WEG has significantly expanded its business in this sector since the company is well structured globally, in addition to participating in key wastewater and desalination projects both in Brazil and overseas.

As far as Brazil is concerned, the increase of investments in the country resulting from the new regulations for water and wastewater bring major opportunities to the supply chain of products and services.

Contributing to the country´s water, wastewater and sewage infrastructure modernization, this year WEG has supplied hundreds of W22 IR3 Premium Efficiency electric motors to public and private sanitation companies. This has happened through the "WEG Motor Bonus" program, which is an energy efficiency project conducted in partnership with electric power utilities and ANEEL that offers a bonus up to 40% to consumers who replace their old electric motors with new ones.

This initiative provides sanitation companies with technical updates, increased process reliability and reduced electricity consumption, resulting in the reduction of operating costs and, consequently, the cost of the service provided to the population.

In the overseas market, WEG is preparing to deliver the latest 7000kW electric motors for the Sorek 2 project located in Israel, one of the world´s largest desalination plants by reverse osmosis process. In addition to these motors that will be driving high pressure pumps, considered one of the plant´s most critical processes, the WEG contract includes another 42 low and medium voltage electric motors.

As stated by Elder Stringari, WEG International Director, to meet highly complex project requirements such as these, not only efficiency, but also flexibility and global structure are demanded.

"We count on a unique team dealing with major international engineering companies, who also work as constructors and operators serving this market globally.

In addition, our production flexibility allows us to adapt projects to meet different applications and technical specifications, in compliance with the most demanding requirements of this market", says Elder.

The water and wastewater market segment became one of WEG's main business targets. The company estimates that the potential market for WEG solutions is in the range of 3% of the total CAPEX number of projects in this segment.

Page 1 of 2

Investor Relations

Press Relations

André Menegueti Salgueiro

Andressa Cristina Pereira

(47) 3276-6367

(47) 3276-4295

amsalgueiro@weg.net

andressa@weg.net

ir.weg.net

About WEG

Founded in 1961, WEG is a global electric-electronic equipment company, operating mainly in the capital goods sector with solutions in electric machines, automation and paints for several sectors, including infrastructure, steel, pulp and paper, oil and gas, mining, among many others. WEG stands out in innovation by constantly developing solutions to meet the major trends in energy efficiency, renewable energy and electric mobility. With manufacturing units in 12 countries and present in more than 135 countries, the company has more than 33,000 employees worldwide. WEG's net revenue reached R$ 17.5 billion in 2020, 56% from external markets

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 14:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
