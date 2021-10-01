WEG S A : is the winner of Valor 1000 award in the Mechanics sector

This Wednesday, September 29, WEG received the Valor 1000 Award in the Mechanics category offered by Valor Econômico financial newspaper. This is the eighth time that the company is awarded in its sector.

Conducted by Valor Econômico in partnership with Serasa Experian and EAESP/FGV-SP Finance Studies Center, the survey takes into account net revenues as a parameter for the ranking and follows current performance measurement criteria, such as Ebitda and indebtedness management, in addition to other accounting and financial performance indicators.

For Harry Schmelzer Jr., CEO of WEG, 2020 was a very challenging year. However, our resilience without losing our essence was one of the main factors for the Company´s financial health and stability. "I am proud, on behalf of our employees, that we had the ability to react quickly, serving the market and at the same time offering our support during the pandemic period. Learning in China, where WEG owns four factories, allowed us to anticipate actions to minimize the pandemic, including the adoption of safety protocols for the 33,400 employees and the reorganization of our industrial base for the production of medical ventilators and alcohol gel", says Mr. Schmelzer Jr.

The Directory includes the ranking of the thousand largest companies in Brazil, highlighting the winning companies in each of the 26 sectors analyzed.