  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. WEG S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG S.A.

(WEGE3)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WEG S A : is the winner of Valor 1000 award in the Mechanics sector

10/01/2021 | 11:03pm EDT
This Wednesday, September 29, WEG received the Valor 1000 Award in the Mechanics category offered by Valor Econômico financial newspaper. This is the eighth time that the company is awarded in its sector.

Conducted by Valor Econômico in partnership with Serasa Experian and EAESP/FGV-SP Finance Studies Center, the survey takes into account net revenues as a parameter for the ranking and follows current performance measurement criteria, such as Ebitda and indebtedness management, in addition to other accounting and financial performance indicators.

For Harry Schmelzer Jr., CEO of WEG, 2020 was a very challenging year. However, our resilience without losing our essence was one of the main factors for the Company´s financial health and stability. "I am proud, on behalf of our employees, that we had the ability to react quickly, serving the market and at the same time offering our support during the pandemic period. Learning in China, where WEG owns four factories, allowed us to anticipate actions to minimize the pandemic, including the adoption of safety protocols for the 33,400 employees and the reorganization of our industrial base for the production of medical ventilators and alcohol gel", says Mr. Schmelzer Jr.

The Directory includes the ranking of the thousand largest companies in Brazil, highlighting the winning companies in each of the 26 sectors analyzed.

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2021 03:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 745 M 4 055 M 4 055 M
Net income 2021 3 472 M 647 M 647 M
Net cash 2021 2 062 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,5x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 169 B 31 359 M 31 430 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,66x
EV / Sales 2022 6,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart WEG S.A.
Duration : Period :
WEG S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEG S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 40,17 BRL
Average target price 43,17 BRL
Spread / Average Target 7,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harry Schmelzer Chief Executive Officer
André Luís Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer
Décio da Silva Chairman
Siegfried Kreutzfeld Independent Director
Daniel Ioschpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEG S.A.6.07%30 665
KEYENCE CORPORATION12.03%145 677
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE21.64%92 699
NIDEC CORPORATION-6.36%65 176
EATON CORPORATION PLC24.28%59 543
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.17.21%56 313