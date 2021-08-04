Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. WEG S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG S.A.

(WEGE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 08/04
36.07 BRL   -0.96%
08/04WEG S A : large transformer is operating at Brazilian Substation Furnas
PU
08/02WEG S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/30WEG S A : supplies equipment for soybean processing industry
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WEG S A : large transformer is operating at Brazilian Substation Furnas

08/04/2021 | 11:06pm EDT
Picture by Heitor Ishida

A new WEG three-phase 350 MVA, 345/20kV stand-by power transformer got into operation on July 16, at the Ibiúna Substation, located in the state of São Paulo. FURNAS invested R$ 18 million (≈USD 3.5 million) in the equipment, which will integrate the DC transmission system of Itaipú.

The improvement in the substation will increase the reliability of the existing installations, allowing the continuity of the operation of all synchronous compensators, with the availability of a stand-by unit for the 4 transformers that serve these machines. A transfer route was also built to speed up handling to replace equipment that can reach 300 tons.

The project was authorized by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), with an implementation period of 36 months, but FURNAS team managed to anticipate the completion of the work by 10 months.

For the replacement of the transformer, civil works were still necessary such as street opening, drainage, grounding and shielding systems of the substation, construction of a new base for the stand-by equipment, in addition to the replacement of the transformer, which involved disassembly, removal and assembly of the equipment, generating around 50 direct jobs and 100 indirect jobs, for a period of one year.

WEG products are recognized in the market for their safety, reliability and quality they offer, in addition to standing out for their excellent competitiveness. A proof of this is the long-lasting partnership with some customers, as in the case of Furnas Centrais Elétricas S/A, which counts with several equipment and solutions provided by WEG.

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 03:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 22 102 M 4 277 M 4 277 M
Net income 2021 3 180 M 615 M 615 M
Net cash 2021 2 026 M 392 M 392 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,2x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 151 B 28 868 M 29 285 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,76x
EV / Sales 2022 6,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart WEG S.A.
Duration : Period :
WEG S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEG S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 36,07 BRL
Average target price 40,09 BRL
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harry Schmelzer Chief Executive Officer
André Luís Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer
Décio da Silva Chairman
Siegfried Kreutzfeld Independent Director
Daniel Ioschpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEG S.A.-4.75%29 131
KEYENCE CORPORATION6.72%139 266
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE21.64%94 903
NIDEC CORPORATION-2.62%67 690
EATON CORPORATION PLC30.26%64 896
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.24.08%60 666