  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  WEG S.A.
  News
  Summary
    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG S.A.

(WEGE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 06/28
34 BRL   +1.31%
12:02pWEG S A  : Dry transformers allow Electrolux's production capacity expansion
PU
06/28WEG S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/25WEG S A  : promotes sustainability campaign with employees and customers
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WEG S A : Dry transformers allow Electrolux's production capacity expansion

06/29/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
Regarded as a home appliance manufacturing company, Electrolux do Brasil S.A is planning to expand its production capacity. For this to happen safely and effectively, ensuring manufacturing process competitiveness, they purchased two 34.5/11.9kV with 15MVA dry transformers from WEG. Both machines will be delivered this June at the São Carlos, state of São Paulo, manufacturing plant.

These transformers will supply loads that are connected to more than 10 transformers with voltage class of 11.9kV, which are installed in the Electrolux plant. The differential feature of these large dry transformers is the configuration with Degree of Protection IP-54, suitable for unprotected environment application, besides providing low installation cost and ease of maintenance.

Additional benefits generated by this supply include manufacturing process reliability, energy cost savings as well as power distribution consistency to avoid voltage peaks caused by the 11.9kV power supply directly through the local network, which is one of ANEEL's (Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency) requirements for customers with demands above 5MW.

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 16:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 20 574 M 4 161 M 4 161 M
Net income 2021 3 032 M 613 M 613 M
Net cash 2021 2 713 M 549 M 549 M
P/E ratio 2021 49,6x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 143 B 28 747 M 28 851 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,80x
EV / Sales 2022 5,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart WEG S.A.
Duration : Period :
WEG S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEG S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 34,00 BRL
Average target price 39,12 BRL
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harry Schmelzer Chief Executive Officer
André Luís Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer
Décio da Silva Chairman
Siegfried Kreutzfeld Independent Director
Daniel Ioschpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEG S.A.-10.22%28 496
KEYENCE CORPORATION-3.09%121 721
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE14.78%90 461
NIDEC CORPORATION-1.04%68 329
EATON CORPORATION PLC22.10%58 456
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.18.24%57 571