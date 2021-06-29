WEG S A : Dry transformers allow Electrolux's production capacity expansion

Regarded as a home appliance manufacturing company, Electrolux do Brasil S.A is planning to expand its production capacity. For this to happen safely and effectively, ensuring manufacturing process competitiveness, they purchased two 34.5/11.9kV with 15MVA dry transformers from WEG. Both machines will be delivered this June at the São Carlos, state of São Paulo, manufacturing plant.

These transformers will supply loads that are connected to more than 10 transformers with voltage class of 11.9kV, which are installed in the Electrolux plant. The differential feature of these large dry transformers is the configuration with Degree of Protection IP-54, suitable for unprotected environment application, besides providing low installation cost and ease of maintenance.

Additional benefits generated by this supply include manufacturing process reliability, energy cost savings as well as power distribution consistency to avoid voltage peaks caused by the 11.9kV power supply directly through the local network, which is one of ANEEL's (Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency) requirements for customers with demands above 5MW.