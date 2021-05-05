WEG S A : Mississippi riverboat cruise counts on WEG Solutions

WEG is continually focused on providing solutions to as many market segments as possible. Proof of this is the package of eight special synchronous alternators recently supplied to the shipbuilding industry, which will be used on a riverboat cruise.

Negotiated with a traditional shipyard, this supply is regarded as a milestone for WEG in the shipbuilding industry in the North American market, since this is the first vessel to operate on the Mississippi River as a customs cruise boat.

Designed specifically to cross the Mississippi River, the boat design will make it the most modern in the region, offering 193 outside cabins that can accommodate up to 386 people.

The scope of supply includes eight synchronous alternators with power rating of 1175 kVA, 4 poles, 480 V, 60 Hz, which will be generating power for the entire boat. One of the main features of this project is that the output power of the generator set and the alternators frame size had to match the customer's design requirements. In addition, the company´s reliability, which covers from small modifications to meeting project´s mechanical dimensions and technical specifications.