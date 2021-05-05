Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. WEG S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG S.A.

(WEGE3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 05/05
34.71 BRL   +3.00%
05/05WEG S A  : Mississippi riverboat cruise counts on WEG Solutions
04/29WEG S A  : participates in modernization of sanitation company
04/29WEG S A  : on the 2021 LinkedIn Top Companies list
WEG S A : Mississippi riverboat cruise counts on WEG Solutions

05/05/2021 | 10:53pm EDT
WEG is continually focused on providing solutions to as many market segments as possible. Proof of this is the package of eight special synchronous alternators recently supplied to the shipbuilding industry, which will be used on a riverboat cruise.

Negotiated with a traditional shipyard, this supply is regarded as a milestone for WEG in the shipbuilding industry in the North American market, since this is the first vessel to operate on the Mississippi River as a customs cruise boat.

Designed specifically to cross the Mississippi River, the boat design will make it the most modern in the region, offering 193 outside cabins that can accommodate up to 386 people.

The scope of supply includes eight synchronous alternators with power rating of 1175 kVA, 4 poles, 480 V, 60 Hz, which will be generating power for the entire boat. One of the main features of this project is that the output power of the generator set and the alternators frame size had to match the customer's design requirements. In addition, the company´s reliability, which covers from small modifications to meeting project´s mechanical dimensions and technical specifications.

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 02:52:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 20 344 M 3 800 M 3 800 M
Net income 2021 2 978 M 556 M 556 M
Net cash 2021 2 714 M 507 M 507 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,9x
Yield 2021 1,05%
Capitalization 146 B 27 058 M 27 203 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,02x
EV / Sales 2022 6,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,6%
Technical analysis trends WEG S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 37,51 BRL
Last Close Price 34,71 BRL
Spread / Highest target 52,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -73,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Harry Schmelzer Chief Executive Officer
André Luís Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer
Décio da Silva Chairman
Nildemar Secches Vice Chairman
Siegfried Kreutzfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEG S.A.-8.34%25 974
KEYENCE CORPORATION-9.45%116 500
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE13.73%87 715
NIDEC CORPORATION-2.50%67 796
EATON CORPORATION PLC21.09%57 651
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.13.09%54 669