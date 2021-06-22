Log in
    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG S.A.

(WEGE3)
WEG S A : Tax credits due to the exclusion of ICMS from PIS and COFINS tax calculation basis

06/22/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
WEG S.A.

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ nº 84.429.695/0001-11

MATERIAL FACT

TAX CREDITS DUE TO THE EXCLUSION OF ICMS FROM

PIS AND COFINS TAX CALCULATION BASIS

WEG S.A. ("WEG") (B3: WEGE3 / OTC: WEGZY), in compliance with CVM Instruction number 358, as well as under Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Federal Law 6,404/76, and in addition to the information disclosed in Note 4 of the financial statements for the 1st quarter of 2021, is hereby informing its shareholders and the general market that after a decision by the Federal Supreme Court that defined Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services ("ICMS") amount to be excluded from the PIS and COFINS calculation basis is the one highlighted in the invoice, its subsidiaries, WEG Equipamentos Elétricos S.A. and WEG Drives & Controls Automação Ltda., concluded the evaluations of the involved amounts in their lawsuits related to this issue.

Based on these evaluations, the best-estimated amount to be recovered by the Company before tax is R$ 510.1 million, which will be recognized in the financial statements for the 2nd quarter of 2021.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed about new facts related to the matter.

Jaraguá do Sul, June 22, 2021

André Luís Rodrigues

CFO and IRO

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 21:48:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
