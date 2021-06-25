Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. WEG S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG S.A.

(WEGE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WEG S A : promotes sustainability campaign with employees and customers

06/25/2021 | 11:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WEG's business area named Substation Business Center, which supplies medium and high voltage turnkey substations to the Brazilian market, has participated in partnership with some customers in a social and environmental campaign at sixteen of its projects that were in progress during the campaign time period.

Considered as a common practice in the market, this specific campaign aimed at encouraging two of the seventeen Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations. Around a thousand people have taken part in the project in different Brazilian cities, including employees and customers.

The first sustainable development goal set up for this project was Number 6 - Clean Water and Sanitation, which aimed to provide supply and safe drinking water to the region in order to reduce the number of people who suffer from water shortage and, at the same time, protect the environment. The second is Number 14 - Life below Water, which aims to prevent and reduce all types of pollution, especially those caused by land-based activities, including marine debris, nutrient pollution and waste that could be recycled.

Guided by this initiative, river banks and water springs were cleaned and more than 1200 species of native trees were planted in the regions where the substation projects are located, including different ecosystems such as Atlantic Forest, Caatinga and Cerrado. In addition, an initiative was implemented to raise awareness about the use of water among the children of the employees working in the projects. This task was based on drawing contest, so that from an early age child learn the importance of the correct use of such a precious resource on our planet, the water.

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2021 03:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WEG S.A.
06/25WEG S A  : promotes sustainability campaign with employees and customers
PU
06/23WEG S A  : Shiploader no porto de Maceió recebe tintas WEG
PU
06/23WEG S A  : alternators are supplied to the Brazilian power utility CEMIG
PU
06/22WEG S A  : Reliability of the WEG Motor Scan® in the automatic diagnosis of imba..
PU
06/22WEG S A  : Tax credits due to the exclusion of ICMS from PIS and COFINS tax calc..
PU
06/22WEG S A  : Interest on Stockholders Equity (JCP)
PU
06/22WEG S A  : Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors - 991
PU
06/21WEG S A  : Bioenergy plant counts on WEG services
PU
06/16WEG S A  : solution ensures power generation for a soybean processing plant
PU
06/14WEG S A  : contributes to increasing water supply in London
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 471 M 4 149 M 4 149 M
Net income 2021 3 032 M 615 M 615 M
Net cash 2021 2 713 M 550 M 550 M
P/E ratio 2021 49,0x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 141 B 28 496 M 28 544 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,75x
EV / Sales 2022 5,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart WEG S.A.
Duration : Period :
WEG S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEG S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 33,56 BRL
Average target price 39,12 BRL
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harry Schmelzer Chief Executive Officer
André Luís Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer
Décio da Silva Chairman
Nildemar Secches Vice Chairman
Siegfried Kreutzfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEG S.A.-11.38%29 242
KEYENCE CORPORATION-4.16%121 505
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE15.50%90 658
NIDEC CORPORATION-0.39%67 398
EATON CORPORATION PLC22.10%57 547
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.19.45%56 672