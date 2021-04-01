Log in
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 03/31
74.56 BRL   -0.65%
04/01WEG S A  : supplies solution to one of the world's leading suppliers of mining technologies
PU
03/29WEG S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/28WEG S A  : promotes tree planting to preserve the environment
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WEG S A : supplies solution to one of the world's leading suppliers of mining technologies

04/01/2021 | 10:54pm EDT
Energy moves the planet, connects the world and drives business. From small systems to large projects around the world, WEG offers the best solutions when it comes to energy. For this reason, the Finnish company Metso Outotec, one of the world's largest suppliers of mining technologies, chose WEG equipment for some of the projects they are carrying out in mineral processing plants in Brazil.

The equipment package provided by WEG includes two Vertical Three-Phase Induction Motors of the Master line, model MGI630, 2,300 kW and MGI560, 1,600 kW of power, a Medium Voltage Frequency Inverter model MVW3000, in addition to seven 150 hp motors, focusing on the operation of the main vertical mills of the plants in Brazil.

This supply reinforces the expertise and quality of WEG products for the mining segment and strengthens the partnership with Metso Outotec, an important player in the market. In addition, the choice of WEG equipment guarantees all the technical and after-sales assistance necessary for the greatest efficiency of the solutions.

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 02:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
