Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. WEG S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG S.A.

(WEGE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/07 03:09:34 pm EDT
34.21 BRL   -0.35%
03:13pWEG S A : provides Artificial Intelligence solution for a water utility company
PU
03/28WEG S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/22WEG S A : Executive Board
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WEG S A : provides Artificial Intelligence solution for a water utility company

04/07/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WEG provides Artificial Intelligence solution for a water utility company

The solution provided by WEG detects non-revenue water from the municipality of Jaraguá do Sul's water distribution system.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been increasing significantly in today´s industrial operations and can also be a helpful initiative for saving a large amount of money for a company. This is what was done by BirminD, one of the WEG Group companies, with a development of a customized solution for the Municipality Water and Sewage Service company (Samae) in the city of Jaraguá do Sul, in the state of Santa Catarina. The on-demand solution consists of a software designed exclusively to detect water losses in the water distribution system.

Upon discussions with Samae´s technical team, BirminD developed a suitable solution for the so-called Samae´s Sustainable hydro-energy efficiency program already implemented in the city.

"To actively control water losses, we used electronic equipment to detect losses with analysis technology made by artificial intelligence," says Diego Mariano, CEO of BirminD. According to the executive, the system consists of collecting samples of water flow characteristic curve detected at the critical points. Through data pre-processing and application of AI algorithms, which identify operation patterns, the solution can identify and send alerts for losses and unusual consumption records. The solution intends to optimize the detection process, save labor hours, non-revenue water and ensuring satisfactory supply.

Regarded as a reference in the water supply sector in Santa Catarina, serving 99.8% of the population with water distribution networks, Samae has already implemented BirminD's AI solution in seven of the municipality's 40 SAATs (Treated Water Supply System) units. During the testing period, two losses were detected which together represented approximately one Olympic pool of water that would have been lost per day.

Gradually, the solution developed by BirminD will be expanded to include the entire water distribution system at Samae.

"Contributing to the environment, reducing working hours and bringing even better quality and savings to the population can be achieved through application to artificial intelligence and for BirminD, it is an honor to be part of this sustainability project," says Mariano.

Page 1 of 2

Investor Relations

Press Relations

André Menegueti Salgueiro

Andressa Cristina Pereira

(47) 3276-6367

(47) 3276-4295

amsalgueiro@weg.net

andressa@weg.net

ir.weg.net

About WEG

Founded in 1961, WEG is a global electric-electronic equipment company, operating mainly in the capital goods sector with solutions in electric machines, automation and paints for several sectors, including infrastructure, steel, pulp and paper, oil and gas, mining, among many others. WEG stands out in innovation by constantly developing solutions to meet the major trends in energy efficiency, renewable energy and electric mobility. With manufacturing units in 12 countries and present in more than 135 countries, the company has more than 33,000 employees worldwide. WEG's net revenue

reached R$ 23,6 billion in 2021, 54% from external markets

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 19:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WEG S.A.
03:13pWEG S A : provides Artificial Intelligence solution for a water utility company
PU
03/28WEG S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/22WEG S A : Executive Board
PU
03/22WEG S A : Share Buyback
PU
03/22WEG S A : Minutes of the Metting of the Board of Directors - 1,017
PU
03/21WEG S A : on top of the most innovative companies in Brazil
PU
03/16WEG S A : supplies the largest electric hidrogenerators ever produced by the company
PU
03/09WEG S A : on top of the most innovative companies in Brazil
PU
03/03WEG S A : in partnership with Geraforte contributes to a better energy generation in a cit..
PU
03/02WEG S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEG S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 23 033 M 4 831 M 4 831 M
Net income 2021 3 461 M 726 M 726 M
Net cash 2021 1 512 M 317 M 317 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,0x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 144 B 30 640 M 30 212 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,19x
EV / Sales 2022 5,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart WEG S.A.
Duration : Period :
WEG S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEG S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 34,33 BRL
Average target price 40,03 BRL
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harry Schmelzer Chief Executive Officer
André Luís Rodrigues Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Alidor Lueders Chairman-Supervisory Board
Décio da Silva Head-Quality Control Area
Siegfried Kreutzfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEG S.A.5.00%30 640
KEYENCE CORPORATION-19.23%114 389
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-16.42%89 464
EATON CORPORATION PLC-15.17%57 882
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.3.86%57 131
NIDEC CORPORATION-30.21%44 467