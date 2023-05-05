Advanced search
    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG S.A.

(WEGE3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:36 2023-05-05 pm EDT
39.22 BRL   -0.20%
05/05Weg S A : provides solutions for renewable energy generation through biogas
PU
05/02Weg S A : alternator will increase gas transportation reliability at compression station
PU
04/27Transcript : WEG S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WEG S A : provides solutions for renewable energy generation through biogas

05/05/2023 | 11:11pm EDT
Companies need to make increasingly sustainable choices in order to advance in the energy transition, one of them is to use power generated by low carbon sources, such as biogas generated from the decomposition of organic waste from landfills. This gas is captured through pipelines, purified, and injected into power plants to generate renewable energy.

Aiming to support companies that are in this search, Eva Energia, an Urca Energia Group company, a holding company for investment in intelligent and sustainable energy, looked for a partnership with someone who is also concerned with sustainability, WEG, to provide efficient and reliable solutions.

Among the solutions provided by the company, three sets of low voltage command and control, and two 3MVA dry transformers have been selected to compose the EVA Seropédica project. This equipment was fully developed in a customized way, as well as with all the necessary certifications for the customer's operation and will be responsible for the distribution of energy in the plant and for the connection to the power grid, enabling the transfer of the power surplus generated to the concessionaire for commercialization.

To offer technical and robust solutions, WEG invests in technology and in qualified engineering to provide the customer with good pre- and after-sales service. Participating in this supply consolidates the company's presence in the market related to decarbonization and demonstrates WEG's expertise to meet the demands of the transformation of the energetic matrix.

Attachments

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2023 03:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 33 924 M 6 840 M 6 840 M
Net income 2023 5 344 M 1 077 M 1 077 M
Net cash 2023 2 621 M 528 M 528 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,1x
Yield 2023 1,60%
Capitalization 165 B 33 209 M 33 209 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,78x
EV / Sales 2024 4,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart WEG S.A.
Duration : Period :
WEG S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEG S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 39,25 BRL
Average target price 44,09 BRL
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harry Schmelzer Chief Executive Officer
André Menegueti Salgueiro Manager-Investor Relations
Siegfried Kreutzfeld Chairman
Paulo Sergio dos Santos Chief Information Officer
Daniel Ioschpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEG S.A.3.61%32 846
KEYENCE CORPORATION23.32%114 727
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE19.37%95 999
EATON CORPORATION PLC7.32%67 140
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-13.87%47 278
AMETEK, INC.3.48%32 940
