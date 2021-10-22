Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  WEG S.A.
  News
  Summary
    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG S.A.

(WEGE3)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

WEG S A : ranked the best company in the Capital Goods and electronics sector in Brazil

10/22/2021 | 11:04pm EDT
On the night of October 20, 2021, WEG received the award for best company in the capital goods and electronics sector in the Exame´s Biggest and Best Directory. The award is the result of a survey conducted by financial magazine Exame, in partnership with Ibmec, which considers economic and financial data from 2020. The best companies identified in 18 economy sectors stand out for their success achieved while conducting their business and for positively impacting the Brazilian economy.

In addition to the traditional evaluation criteria which includes accounting results, growth within the segment over the past five years, governance, social and environmental responsibility, this year Exame has also considered companies that had the ability to adapt themselves to the pandemic crisis and that are aligned with the new market challenges.

"Upon a scenario of major business volatility and substantial limitations imposed by the pandemic, in 2020 WEG achieved great economic performance with revenue growth of over 30%, in addition to participating in different initiatives to minimize the pandemic impact on people's lives. One of the initiatives implemented by WEG consisted of factory rearrangement to allow the manufacture of 1000 medical ventilators, which certainly supported the treatment of many infected people. I thank Exame for the recognition, and I extend my congratulation to our over 36 thousand employees for this achievement upon so many challenges", says WEG´s CEO, Harry Schmelzer Jr.

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 03:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
