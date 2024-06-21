WEG has just released its Integrated Annual Report, highlighting its financial results, commitment to sustainability and innovation strategies in 2023.

The company ended the period with around 40 thousand employees distributed across 52 manufacturing sites in 15 different countries. Achieved net revenue of 32.5 billion, reporting a solid year with consistent revenue growth.

In the document, the company highlights its growing quest to maintain sustainability aligned with the portfolio of products and solutions that require more economical and efficient production methods. It also highlights initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and responsible use of natural resources.

In addition, continuous innovation was also a highlight of the report, presenting investments in research and development of new technologies to better meet customer needs and contribute to a more sustainable future.

It also presents its governance and compliance model, which historically offers consistency, effectiveness and transparency. On the social side, following its mission of continuous and sustainable growth, maintaining simplicity, the Company brings significant numbers of investments focused on the development of people and the communities in which it operates.

The methodology used to structure the document is internationally recognized, based on the guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), also publishing indicators from the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

The Integrated Annual Report is available on the company's Investor Relations website, check it out.