WEG's mobile substations are solutions used in both preventive and emergency situations, and/or for maintenance. This solution allows, for example, the quicker restoration of power to the end consumer in the event of power transformer failures, energization of priority works, servicing of seasonal loads at events, among other projects.

In this supply, WEG offered the most innovative and technological solution on the market, implementing the concept of digital substations through two Merging Units, which ensure the security of digitized data and its sharing with other equipment in the protection and control system. This is an ecosystem that connects and integrates equipment and sensors, capable of collecting and storing data, transforming it into information that enables protection, control, monitoring, and automation of operations through real-time analysis.

The supplied mobile substation is composed of a transformer with a capacity of 25 MVA, configured for primary voltages of 138 kV or 69 kV, and secondary voltages of 34.5 kV or 13.8 kV. This versatility allows the transformer to perform functions in various configurations, serving several substations in Energisa's electrical grid, ensuring safe and rapid service according to their particular needs.

When it comes to Mobile Solutions, WEG has a team of highly specialized engineers and technicians in all processes, from conception, construction, and technical assistance. In this way, WEG ensures the best service, both in the product development phase and in follow-up and after-sales.