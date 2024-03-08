With its exclusive technology and know-how applied to the sugar-energy industry, WEG was chosen to supply a complete 50 MW turbogenerator set to Usina Uberaba, located in Minas Gerais. This set includes the reaction technology condensing CT line steam turbine with extraction and sub-axial exhaust, turbo gearbox, 62.5 MVA ST 40 generator, hydraulic system, control and automation panels, MCC, cubicles, as well as installation, commissioning and assisted operation services.

In this project, the customer chose the sub-axial exhaust turbine solution, which has the rear bearing designed on the outside of the machine, being an exclusive WEG project and produced in the Sertãozinho/SP factory park. The main advantage of this application is the position of the bearing, which facilitates maintenance without the need for restricted work in the interconnection duct between the turbine and condenser, thus reducing equipment downtime and increasing safety and operational availability for the industry.

"We are focused on providing innovating, efficient and sustainable solutions, and this project shows our differentiation in the market and our commitment to meeting and exceeding customer needs," says Paulo Sinoti - WEG's energy business director.

The 50 MW turbogenerator set is in the final stages of installation. This solution will increase the plant's energy efficiency, as well as enabling the sale of surplus electricity to the grid and contributing to the Uberaba Plant's expansion project.