WEG will be present at another edition of Fenasucro (International Fair of the Sugar and Alcohol Industry) and Agrocana (Sugar Cane Agriculture Business and Technology Fair), held simultaneously, from 15 to 18 August 2023, at Centro de Eventos Zanini, in the city of Sertãozinho, state of São Paulo. The event is considered the largest in the bioenergy sector in Latin America and brings together professionals from all over the world.

Bioenergy is a renewable energy source that can help Brazil move forward in the energy transition. With this in mind, the company offers solutions from the beginning to the end of the production process, offering the widest portfolio in electrical equipment, automation, paints and digital solutions for the Sugar and Ethanol industry, combining the experience of a leader in the market with the technology of a 100% Brazilian company.

The company also has a specialized team to support all stages of the project, from specification to plant maintenance, guaranteeing best results to customers.

For visitors, it will be an excellent opportunity to learn more about WEG's solutions portfolio, success stories, and how the company has contributed to the development of the sector in Brazil.

Visit our booth: B-70