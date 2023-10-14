During October 24th - 26th, WEG will participate in the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2023, one of the most prestigious events in the offshore technology sector. The international fair brings together experts and professionals from around the world to share ideas and innovations, discuss, and debate the most pressing issues the industry faces.

WEG provides a complete solution in motors, alternators, automation, transformers, and paints for the marine market. In addition to state-of-the-art products and services, we provide integrated engineering services and automation systems, including the dynamic positioning system and other specific solutions for vessels. Reliable solutions with electric machines to move, maintain, and provide services on board.

During the event, the company will showcase solutions focused on the segment such as motors, paints, and automation, and prominently featured will be an explosion-proof motor, a demonstration of our cutting-edge engineering and commitment to safety and efficiency solutions in challenging environments.

OTC 2023 is a unique opportunity to connect with WEG and explore ways to take your offshore operation to the next level. From technology to services - whether offshore or onshore, you can rely on WEG.

Visit WEG's booth at OTC 2023: H-15