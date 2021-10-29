Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  WEG S.A.
  News
  Summary
    WEGE3   BRWEGEACNOR0

WEG S.A.

(WEGE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/29
37 BRL   -2.19%
10/29WEG is the 2nd most innovative company in Brazil
PU
10/27Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors - 1.002
PU
10/25WEG S A : supplies transformers to provide energy in northern Colombia
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WEG is the 2nd most innovative company in Brazil

10/29/2021 | 11:07pm EDT
WEG was elected the second most innovative company in Brazil by the Valor Inovação 2021 Directory.

Conducted by financial newspaper Valor Econômico, in partnership with the Strategy & consulting firm of the PwC Group, the survey consistently and systematically evaluates the innovation practices of companies operating in Brazil in different economic sectors.

"Data security innivation: challenges and opportunities" was the theme of this year's survey, which evaluated the innovation practices of companies operating in different sectors. In addition to the 150 most innovative companies in the country and analyzes of the 23 economy sectors, the most innovative executive leaders in Brazil were also awarded.

The ranking is based on five pillars of the innovation chain: initiatives to innovate, effort to encourage innovation, results achieved, market assessment and knowledge generation.

Based on a model specially developed for the Brazilian scenario and on qualitative and quantitative indicators, the survey identifies companies that adopt the best innovation management, their investments in the local market and the results achieved.

In all seven editions of Valor Inovação Brasil Directory, WEG has always been among the top 10 in the ranking.

"We are very proud to receive this recognition in the Innovation area. Thanks to the efforts of our entire team in Brazil and abroad towards an increasingly better and more competitive company, we managed to go through the most critical times of Covid pandemic by investing in innovation and offering our customers innovative solutions", says Rodrigo Fumo Fernandes, WEG´s Global Technological Innovation Director.

The 7th edition of Valor Inovação Brasil Award was celebrated in a virtual event, on October 27th. The awarding ceremony also marked the launch of the 'Valor Inovação Brasil 2021' directory, which presents the ranking of the 150 most innovative companies in the country and papers about initiatives, investments and success cases on the performance of the 10 most innovative companies and leading companies in each of the 23 sectors analyzed.

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 03:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 22 112 M 3 923 M 3 923 M
Net income 2021 3 238 M 574 M 574 M
Net cash 2021 1 822 M 323 M 323 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,9x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 155 B 27 518 M 27 540 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,94x
EV / Sales 2022 6,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,4%
Managers and Directors
Harry Schmelzer Chief Executive Officer
André Luís Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer
Décio da Silva Chairman
Siegfried Kreutzfeld Independent Director
Daniel Ioschpe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEG S.A.-2.30%28 252
KEYENCE CORPORATION18.12%139 644
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE25.87%96 530
NIDEC CORPORATION-3.16%64 017
EATON CORPORATION PLC37.14%63 853
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.21.33%57 478