WEG is the 2nd most innovative company in Brazil

WEG was elected the second most innovative company in Brazil by the Valor Inovação 2021 Directory.

Conducted by financial newspaper Valor Econômico, in partnership with the Strategy & consulting firm of the PwC Group, the survey consistently and systematically evaluates the innovation practices of companies operating in Brazil in different economic sectors.

"Data security innivation: challenges and opportunities" was the theme of this year's survey, which evaluated the innovation practices of companies operating in different sectors. In addition to the 150 most innovative companies in the country and analyzes of the 23 economy sectors, the most innovative executive leaders in Brazil were also awarded.

The ranking is based on five pillars of the innovation chain: initiatives to innovate, effort to encourage innovation, results achieved, market assessment and knowledge generation.

Based on a model specially developed for the Brazilian scenario and on qualitative and quantitative indicators, the survey identifies companies that adopt the best innovation management, their investments in the local market and the results achieved.

In all seven editions of Valor Inovação Brasil Directory, WEG has always been among the top 10 in the ranking.

"We are very proud to receive this recognition in the Innovation area. Thanks to the efforts of our entire team in Brazil and abroad towards an increasingly better and more competitive company, we managed to go through the most critical times of Covid pandemic by investing in innovation and offering our customers innovative solutions", says Rodrigo Fumo Fernandes, WEG´s Global Technological Innovation Director.

The 7th edition of Valor Inovação Brasil Award was celebrated in a virtual event, on October 27th. The awarding ceremony also marked the launch of the 'Valor Inovação Brasil 2021' directory, which presents the ranking of the 150 most innovative companies in the country and papers about initiatives, investments and success cases on the performance of the 10 most innovative companies and leading companies in each of the 23 sectors analyzed.