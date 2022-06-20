Wei Chih Steel Industrial : Announcement of the resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/20 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Acknowledging the 2021 earnings distribution proposal 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Passed the amendments to the company's "Articles of Association" 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approved the 2021 annual business report and financial statement. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:NA 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:Passed the amendments to the Company's "Acquisition or Disposal of Assets Handling Procedures" 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA