Wei Chih Steel Industrial : Announcement of the resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
06/20/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: WEI CHIH STEEL INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/20
Time of announcement
14:09:41
Subject
Announcement of the resolutions of the Company's
2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Date of events
2022/06/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/20
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation: Acknowledging the 2021 earnings distribution proposal
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Passed the amendments to the company's "Articles of Association"
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the 2021 annual business report and financial statement.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:Passed the amendments to
the Company's "Acquisition or Disposal of Assets Handling Procedures"
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Wei Chih Steel Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:23:02 UTC.