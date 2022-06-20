Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Wei Chih Steel Industrial Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2028   TW0002028008

WEI CHIH STEEL INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(2028)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
28.15 TWD   -1.75%
02:24aWEI CHIH STEEL INDUSTRIAL : Announcement that the company sets the ex-dividend base date.
PU
05/09Wei Chih Steel Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/26WEI CHIH STEEL INDUSTRIAL : Correction of the company's January 2022 related party's cumulative purchase amount announcements this year.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wei Chih Steel Industrial : Announcement that the company sets the ex-dividend base date.

06/20/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: WEI CHIH STEEL INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/20 Time of announcement 14:11:19
Subject 
 Announcement that the company sets the
ex-dividend base date.
Date of events 2022/06/20 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/20
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Common stock cash
 dividend NT$814,287,000 (NT$2.50 per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/05
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/06
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/07
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/11
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/11
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 Cash dividend payment date：2022/07/29

Disclaimer

Wei Chih Steel Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WEI CHIH STEEL INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
02:24aWEI CHIH STEEL INDUSTRIAL : Announcement that the company sets the ex-dividend base date.
PU
05/09Wei Chih Steel Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
04/26WEI CHIH STEEL INDUSTRIAL : Correction of the company's January 2022 related party's cumul..
PU
03/25WEI CHIH STEEL INDUSTRIAL : Announcement that the Board of Directors of the Company has pa..
PU
03/25WEI CHIH STEEL INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the resolution of the board of directors on th..
PU
03/25Wei Chih Steel Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
01/19WEI CHIH STEEL INDUSTRIAL : Correction the revenue of Dec 2021
PU
2021Wei Chih Steel Industrial Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
2021WEI CHIH STEEL INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.(T : 2028) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021Wei Chih Steel Industrial Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ende..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 571 M 455 M 455 M
Net income 2021 1 663 M 55,8 M 55,8 M
Net Debt 2021 1 849 M 62,0 M 62,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,38x
Yield 2021 5,85%
Capitalization 9 169 M 308 M 308 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 374
Free-Float 34,9%
Chart WEI CHIH STEEL INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Wei Chih Steel Industrial Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEI CHIH STEEL INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Su Hui Kuo General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Jui Yi Tai Chief Financial Officer
Jui Hsi Kuo Chairman
Wen Che Tseng Independent Director
Hsu Sheng Hsia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEI CHIH STEEL INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.-34.15%308
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-10.20%21 318
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-6.22%17 143
JSW STEEL LIMITED-15.48%17 087
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-5.42%14 555
TERNIUM S.A.-15.19%7 246