Wei Chih Steel Industrial : Announcement that the company sets the ex-dividend base date.
06/20/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: WEI CHIH STEEL INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/20
Time of announcement
14:11:19
Subject
Announcement that the company sets the
ex-dividend base date.
Date of events
2022/06/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/20
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Common stock cash
dividend NT$814,287,000 (NT$2.50 per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/05
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/06
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/07
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/11
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/11
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividend payment date：2022/07/29
Wei Chih Steel Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:23:02 UTC.