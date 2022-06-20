Wei Chih Steel Industrial : Announcement that the company sets the ex-dividend base date.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/20 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Common stock cash dividend NT$814,287,000 (NT$2.50 per share) 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/05 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/06 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/07 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/11 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/11 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: Cash dividend payment date：2022/07/29