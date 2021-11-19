Wei Chuan Foods : The Company will be invited to attend Yuanta Virtual Investor Conference.
11/19/2021 | 04:43am EST
Provided by: WEI CHUAN FOODS CORP.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2021/11/19
Time of announcement
17:31:30
Subject
The Company will be invited to attend Yuanta
Virtual Investor Conference.
Date of events
2021/11/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/23
2.Time of institutional investor conference:16:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will be invited to
attend Yuanta Virtual Investor Conference.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
