  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Wei Chuan Foods Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1201   TW0001201002

WEI CHUAN FOODS CORPORATION

(1201)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wei Chuan Foods : The Company will be invited to attend Yuanta Virtual Investor Conference.

11/19/2021 | 04:43am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: WEI CHUAN FOODS CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/11/19 Time of announcement 17:31:30
Subject 
 The Company will be invited to attend Yuanta
Virtual Investor Conference.
Date of events 2021/11/23 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/23
2.Time of institutional investor conference:16:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will be invited to
attend Yuanta Virtual Investor Conference.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Wei Chuan Foods Corp. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 09:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 18 651 M 671 M 671 M
Net income 2020 535 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
Net Debt 2020 4 123 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
Yield 2020 2,38%
Capitalization 11 184 M 401 M 403 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,9%
Technical analysis trends WEI CHUAN FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuo Chen Huang Head-Finance & Spokesman
Hung Yu Chen Chairman
Shun Ping Chen Independent Director
Tsun ming Sung Independent Director
Chih Ping Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEI CHUAN FOODS CORPORATION-0.90%401
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-7.14%39 242
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED0.00%23 754
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-32.71%13 988
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED11.23%9 534
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JOINT STOCK COMPANY-19.12%8 104