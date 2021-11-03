Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Weibo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WB   US9485961018

WEIBO CORPORATION

(WB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/02 04:00:00 pm
43.77 USD   -5.46%
07:45aAGM Proxy Card
PU
07:45aProxy Card - Class B Meeting
PU
07:35a2.1 mb
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AGM Proxy Card

11/03/2021 | 07:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WEIBO CORPORATION

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(NASDAQ Ticker: WB)

------

PROXY CARD FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF) TO BE HELD

AT 7/F, NO.8 SINA PLAZA, COURTYARD 10, THE WEST, XIBEIWANG E.R. HAIDIAN DISTRICT, BEIJING ON

DECEMBER 1, 2021 AT 2 P.M. (BEIJING TIME)

I/We, ______________________________________________________________________________

Please Print Name(s)

of ________________________________________________________________________________________

Please Print Address(es)

the undersigned, being the registered holder(s) of _____________________ Class A ordinary shares (Note 1), par

value US$0.00025 per share, of Weibo Corporation (the "Company") and _____________________ Class B

ordinary shares (Note 1), par value US$0.00025 per share, of the Company, hereby appoint the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting(Note 2) or _____________________________________________________________ of

__________________________________________________________________________________________

as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") and at any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof, and in the event of a poll voting, to vote for me/us as indicated below, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

PROPOSALS

(Note 3)

(Note 3)

(Note 3)

1.

As an ordinary resolution:

THAT Ms. Hong Du shall be re-elected as a director of

the Company at this annual general meeting and retain

office until her retirement pursuant to the Company's

memorandum and articles of association.

2.

As an ordinary resolution:

THAT Mr. Daniel Yong Zhang shall be re-elected as a

director of the Company at this annual general meeting

and retain office until his retirement pursuant to the

Company's memorandum and articles of association.

3.

As an ordinary resolution:

THAT Mr. Pehong Chen shall be re-elected as a director

of the Company at this annual general meeting and retain

office until his retirement pursuant to the Company's

memorandum and articles of association.

4.

As a special resolution,

THAT, the Chinese name "微博股份有限公司" be

adopted as the dual foreign name of the Company.

5.

As a special resolution,

THAT, subject to the passing of the class-based

resolutions at each of the class meeting of the holders of

Class A ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.00025

each (the "Class A Meeting") and the class meeting of the

holders of Class B ordinary shares with a par value of

US$0.00025 each (the "Class B Meeting") convened on

the same date and at the same place as the AGM, the

1

2

Please insert the number of or strike out the class of shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this proxy card will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s).

If any proxy other than the Chairman is preferred, strike out the words "THE CHAIRMAN OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OR" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A member may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his or her stead. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS PROXY CARD MUST BE INITIALED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGN(S) IT.

3 IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTION, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "FOR."

IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTION, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "AGAINST." IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING ON A PARTICULAR RESOLUTION, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOX

MARKED "ABSTAIN." Failure to complete any or all the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his or her votes at his or her discretion.

635372.02-HKGSR01A - MSW

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

PROPOSALS

(Note 3)

(Note 3)

(Note 3)

Company's Second Amended and Restated Memorandum

and Articles of Association be amended and restated in its

by their deletion in their entirety and by the substitution in

their place of the Third Amended and Restated

Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association

in the form as attached as Appendix III to the notice of the

AGM.

Dated _________________, 2021

Signature(s) (Note 4) ___________________________________

This proxy card must be completed, signed by the person registered in the register of members at the close of business in the Cayman Islands on November 3, 2021 (New York time) and returned to the Company's office (to the attention of: Investor Relations Department) at 7/F, No.8 Sina Plaza, Courtyard 10, the West, Xibeiwang E.R. Haidian District, Beijing 100193, People's Republic of China, no less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting.

4 This proxy card must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be executed under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorized to sign the same.

635372.02-HKGSR01A - MSW

Disclaimer

Weibo Corp. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 11:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WEIBO CORPORATION
07:45aAGM Proxy Card
PU
07:45aProxy Card - Class B Meeting
PU
07:35a2.1 mb
PU
07:35aNotice of Class A Meeting
PU
05:41aWeibo Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 11, 2021
PR
11/02FAW's Hongqi Sedan Sales Surge 52% to Record High in October
MT
11/02ELON MUSK : Cryptic Elon Musk post goes viral in China amid clash with World Food Program
RE
11/01China urges families to keep stocks of daily necessities ahead of winter
RE
10/30Universal Studios Beijing says close contacts of COVID patients visited park
RE
10/30Universal Studios Beijing says close contacts of COVID patients visited park
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEIBO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 220 M - -
Net income 2021 451 M - -
Net cash 2021 877 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 549 M 10 549 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,36x
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 5 073
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart WEIBO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Weibo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEIBO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 43,77 $
Average target price 59,10 $
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gao Fei Wang Chief Executive Officer
Fei Cao Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Guo Wei Chao Chairman
Pehong Chen Independent Director
Yan Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEIBO CORPORATION6.78%10 549
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA43.57%16 987
WPP PLC31.19%16 776
OMNICOM GROUP INC.10.57%14 658
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.51.62%14 490
CYBERAGENT, INC.10.49%8 715