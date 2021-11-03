AGM Proxy Card

of ________________________________________________________________________________________
Please Print Address(es)
the undersigned, being the registered holder(s) of _____________________ Class A ordinary shares (Note 1), par
value US$0.00025 per share, of Weibo Corporation (the "Company") and _____________________ Class B
ordinary shares (Note 1), par value US$0.00025 per share, of the Company, hereby appoint the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting(Note 2) or _____________________________________________________________ of
as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") and at any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof, and in the event of a poll voting, to vote for me/us as indicated below, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
PROPOSALS
(Note 3)
(Note 3)
(Note 3)
1.
As an ordinary resolution:
☐
☐
☐
THAT Ms. Hong Du shall be re-elected as a director of
the Company at this annual general meeting and retain
office until her retirement pursuant to the Company's
memorandum and articles of association.
2.
As an ordinary resolution:
☐
☐
☐
THAT Mr. Daniel Yong Zhang shall be re-elected as a
director of the Company at this annual general meeting
and retain office until his retirement pursuant to the
Company's memorandum and articles of association.
3.
As an ordinary resolution:
☐
☐
☐
THAT Mr. Pehong Chen shall be re-elected as a director
of the Company at this annual general meeting and retain
office until his retirement pursuant to the Company's
memorandum and articles of association.
4.
As a special resolution,
☐
☐
☐
THAT, the Chinese name "微博股份有限公司" be
adopted as the dual foreign name of the Company.
5.
As a special resolution,
☐
☐
☐
THAT, subject to the passing of the class-based
resolutions at each of the class meeting of the holders of
Class A ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.00025
each (the "Class A Meeting") and the class meeting of the
holders of Class B ordinary shares with a par value of
US$0.00025 each (the "Class B Meeting") convened on
the same date and at the same place as the AGM, the
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
PROPOSALS
(Note 3)
(Note 3)
(Note 3)
Company's Second Amended and Restated Memorandum
and Articles of Association be amended and restated in its
by their deletion in their entirety and by the substitution in
their place of the Third Amended and Restated
Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association
in the form as attached as Appendix III to the notice of the
