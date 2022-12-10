Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Weibo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WB   US9485961018

WEIBO CORPORATION

(WB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
18.04 USD   +1.98%
12/08Galaxy Biomedical CFO Resigns; Successor Named
MT
12/07'Too many positives!': As China rows back COVID curbs, virus fears spread
RE
12/07FTSE Russell, Ping An jointly launch China ESG indexes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's healthcare system put to the test as COVID curbs fade

12/10/2022 | 06:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COVID-19 outbreaks continue in Beijing

BAODING, China (Reuters) - When Li tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Baoding in northern China, he braced for a five-day quarantine at a makeshift local hospital as part of the country's strict pandemic controls.

Instead, China the next day abruptly relaxed the policy that has made the world's most-populous country an outlier in a world largely learning to live with COVID.

Li, 30, who asked to be identified only by his family name, told Reuters he was allowed to recuperate at home in the industrial city near the capital Beijing.

But the sudden policy shift caught him off guard - left on his own, he had no medication at home to treat his fever.

"I couldn't buy any medication at that time, with long queues everywhere outside pharmacies," Li told Reuters.

Three years after the coronavirus emerged in central China, some citizens had recently launched rare public protests against a zero-COVID policy that had demanded economically disruptive lockdowns and mandatory quarantine in government facilities.

But Beijing's abrupt policy shift on Wednesday, cheered by some, also sparked apprehension in a country with a relatively low vaccination rate where people had been taught to fear the disease.

The easing in compulsory PCR testing of China's 1.4 billion people has weakened the ability of health authorities to quickly detect cases and gauge how infections are spreading, disruptive society and the economy.

Since easing the curbs, the authorities have not predicted how many people may fall seriously ill or die. In October, China predicted at least 100 deaths for every 100,000 infections.

LACK OF DRUGS

Baoding, home to 9.2 million people, quickly attracted attention on China's Twitter-like Weibo with posts from people with COVID calling attention to understocked medical supplies as infections rose.

Some stocks have been replenished, Reuters found on a visit, with cold relief drugs like Ibuprofen available at many pharmacies. But the popular traditional Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen, used for symptoms like fever and cough, and antigen test kits remained harder to find.

Baoding is not alone. Online pharmacies across China have run out of drugs and test kits, prompting the government to crack down on hoarding.

Officials have urged households to report serious symptoms, using self-administered antigen kits. But those kits are still hard to come by, raising the risk the seriously ill might not be treated promptly.

"There will certainly be increasing numbers of infections" in coming weeks, regardless of how many are captured in the test numbers, said Ben Cowling, an epidemiologist at Hong Kong University. Severe infections will also increase, he warned.

China has 138,100 hospital beds for critical care, a health official said recently, low for China's vast population.

MIXED MESSAGE

And just as more COVID patients are recovering at home, Baoding has been hit by a winter heating supply crunch, adding to the risk of serious illness. Heat was insufficient because of "unstable" coal supplies caused by COVID, state-run Baoding Daily reported, without giving details.

A Baoding resident named Wang, 20, said the temperature in her home was just 18 degrees Celsius (64 Fahrenheit). Two members of her family had COVID.

"We were joking that Baoding residents do not need heat as we can warm ourselves up with our own body temperature," she said.

Health officials acknowledge the elderly are particularly vulnerable and more vaccination is needed.

The risk of severe illness for those over 65 is five times that of younger people, the risk for people over 75 seven times and nine times for those over 85, while their risk of death is 90, 220 and 570 times higher, respectively, said an official at China's Center for Disease Control.

But the appeal to the elderly to better protect themselves appears to have been diluted by the simultaneous message that the Omicron variant is not lethal.

Yang, 64, refrained from stocking up. "I have no fear" of COVID, said Yang, a farmer who is fully vaccinated and with no underlying diseases.

China has reported no deaths since easing the COVID curbs, with fatalities to date around 5,200, versus more than 1 million in the United States.

But time will tell if a U.S.-scale death rate, which would mean 4 million dead in China, can be averted.

(Reporting by Ella Cao and Ryan Woo; Additional reporting by Darerca Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by William Mallard)

By Ella Cao and Ryan Woo


© Reuters 2022
All news about WEIBO CORPORATION
12/08Galaxy Biomedical CFO Resigns; Successor Named
MT
12/07'Too many positives!': As China rows back COVID curbs, virus fears..
RE
12/07FTSE Russell, Ping An jointly launch China ESG indexes
RE
12/07'Daylight is here': China travel searches surge as public cheers COVI..
RE
12/06Chery Auto Denies Reports of Luxshare Becoming Biggest Shareholder
MT
12/04COVID confusion in China as authorities row back curbs
RE
12/04Chinese cities announce further easing of COVID curbs
RE
12/02Inside China's fight over the future of zero-COVID
RE
11/29XPeng Denies Report on Plan to Develop Own Batteries For Cars
MT
11/29Dating apps and Telegram: How China protesters are defying auth..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEIBO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 871 M - -
Net income 2022 23,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 288 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 120x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 389 M 4 389 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 6 147
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart WEIBO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Weibo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEIBO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 18,04 $
Average target price 20,22 $
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gao Fei Wang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fei Cao Chief Financial Officer
Guo Wei Chao Chairman
Wei Wang Chief Operating Officer
Pehong Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEIBO CORPORATION-41.77%4 389
META PLATFORMS, INC.-65.71%307 314
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-2.71%38 758
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP19.85%13 917
MATCH GROUP, INC.-67.05%12 172
BUMBLE INC.-30.80%3 038