  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Weibo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WB   US9485961018

WEIBO CORPORATION

(WB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-20 pm EST
22.02 USD   +3.87%
China says COVID outbreak has infected 80% of population
RE
Weibo Set to Recover in 2023 From Fourth-Quarter COVID-19 Disruption, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
Weibo Q4 Revenue Seen Below Street Estimates on COVID Disruption, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
China says COVID outbreak has infected 80% of population

01/21/2023 | 04:59am EST
FILE PHOTO: View of a hospital as COVID-19 outbreak continues in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - The possibility of a big COVID-19 rebound in China over the next two or three months is remote as 80% of people have been infected, a prominent government scientist said on Saturday.

The mass movement of people during the ongoing Lunar New Year holiday period may spread the pandemic, boosting infections in some areas, but a second COVID wave is unlikely in the near term, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said on the Weibo social media platform.

Hundreds of millions of Chinese are travelling across the country for holiday reunions that had been suspended under recently eased COVID curbs, raising fears of fresh outbreaks in rural areas less equipped to manage large outbreaks.

China has passed the peak of COVID patients in fever clinics, emergency rooms and with critical conditions, a National Health Commission official said on Thursday.

Nearly 60,000 people with COVID had died in hospital as of Jan. 12, roughly a month after China abruptly dismantled its zero-COVID policy, according to government data.

But some experts said that figure probably vastly undercounts the full impact, as it excludes those who die at home, and because many doctors have said they are discouraged from citing COVID as a cause of death.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 835 M - -
Net income 2022 29,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 353 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 122x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 357 M 5 357 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 6 147
Free-Float 55,7%
Managers and Directors
Gao Fei Wang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fei Cao Chief Financial Officer
Guo Wei Chao Chairman
Wei Wang Chief Operating Officer
Pehong Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEIBO CORPORATION15.17%5 357
META PLATFORMS, INC.13.14%365 456
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-1.34%38 763
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP1.09%14 188
MATCH GROUP, INC.15.30%14 083
BUMBLE INC.14.06%3 114