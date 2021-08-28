Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Weibo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WB   US9485961018

WEIBO CORPORATION

(WB)
  Report
Chinese social media platforms to "rectify" financial self-media accounts

08/28/2021 | 04:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: WeChat app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's top social media platforms, Wechat, Douyin, Sina Weibo and Kuaishou, said on Saturday they would begin to rectify irregular practices of "self-media" accounts that publish financial information, reported state media Global Times.

This follows an announcement by China's cyberspace regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), that it would look into accounts that have repeatedly released financial news illegally, distorted economic policy interpretation, badmouthed financial markets, spread rumours and disrupted network communications.

The term "self-media" is mostly used on Chinese social media to describe independently operated accounts that produce original content but are not officially registered with the authorities.

Wechat said in a statement on Saturday that from now until Oct. 26, it would investigate and shut down financial self-media accounts that "badmouth the financial market" and "blackmail and spread rumors."

Sina Weibo, Douyin and Kuaishou also released similar statements on Saturday, reported the Global Times, with Sina Weibo and Kuaishou adding that they would severely crack down on accounts that violate the rules.

The announcements come amid a recent crackdown by Beijing on the tech sector, with the latest regulations targeting "chaotic" celebrity fan culture and algorithms that technology companies use to drive their business.

China is also framing rules to ban internet companies whose data poses potential security risks from listing outside the country, including in the United States.

(Reporting by Emily Chow. Editing by Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 222 M - -
Net income 2021 450 M - -
Net cash 2021 443 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 092 M 11 092 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,79x
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 5 073
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart WEIBO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Weibo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEIBO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 48,68 $
Average target price 59,20 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gao Fei Wang Chief Executive Officer
Fei Cao Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Guo Wei Chao Chairman
Pehong Chen Independent Director
Hong Du Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEIBO CORPORATION18.76%11 092
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA36.80%16 557
WPP PLC22.58%16 009
OMNICOM GROUP INC.15.06%15 693
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.56.63%14 501
CYBERAGENT, INC.12.97%9 228