Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Weibo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WB   US9485961018

WEIBO CORPORATION

(WB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin dives

05/23/2021 | 11:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Representations of the virtual currency Bitcoin and Ethereum stand on a motherboard in this picture illustration

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Cryptocurrency mining operators, including a Huobi Mall and BTC.TOP, are suspending their China operations after Beijing stepped up its efforts to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading, sending the digital currency tumbling.

A State Council committee led by Vice Premier Liu He announced the crackdown late on Friday - the first time the council has targeted virtual currency mining, a big business in China that accounts for as much as 70% of the world's crypto supply.

Crypto miners use increasingly powerful, specially-designed computer equipment, or rigs, to verify virtual coin transactions in a process which produces newly minted crypto currencies such as bitcoin.

Bitcoin took a hammering after the latest Chinese move, and is now down nearly 50% from it's all-time high. It shed as much as 17% on Sunday, before paring some losses and was last trading steady in Asia.

Investor protection and prevention of money laundering are particular concerns of governments and financial regulators who are grappling with whether and how they should regulate the cryptocurrency industry.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell turned up the heat on cryptocurrencies last week. On Thursday, Powell said they pose risks to financial stability, and indicating that greater regulation of the increasingly popular electronic currency may be warranted.

Huobi Mall, part of cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, said in a statement late on Sunday that all of its custody businesses have been suspended.

"Meanwhile, we're contacting overseas service providers, to pave way for exports of mining rigs in the future," Huobi Mall said via its official Telegram community, and asked clients "not to worry and calm down."

BTC.TOP, a crypto mining pool, also announced the suspension of its China business citing regulatory risks.

Founder Jiang Zhuoer said in a micro blog post via Weibo that in the future, BTC.TOP will mainly conduct crypto mining business in North America.

"In the long term, nearly all of Chinese crypto mining rigs will be sold overseas, as Chinese regulators crack down on mining at home," he wrote.

China has already lost its position as a global cryptocurrency trading centre after Beijing banned crypto exchanges in 2017.

"Eventually, China will lose crypto computing power to foreign markets as well," Jiang said, predicting the rise of U.S. and European mining pools.

HashCow, another crypto miner which owns 10 mining sites in Chinese provinces including Xinjiang and Sichuan, and sells computing power to investors, said it will fully comply with government regulations.

In a statement to clients, HashCow said it will suspend buying new bitcoin rigs, and promised full refund to those investors who had placed orders for computing powers but had not yet started mining.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew GalbraithEditing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021
All news about WEIBO CORPORATION
05/23Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin dives
RE
05/23Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin dives
RE
05/21WEIBO  : Quake in China's Yunnan province kills three, injures 28
RE
05/21SHENZHEN SEG  : skyscraper closed as officials seek cause of shaking
RE
05/18MARKET CHATTER : Tesla to Cooperate With Authorities Investigating Accident in C..
MT
05/18TESLA  : cooperating with Chinese authorities after accident killed police offic..
RE
05/14Tornadoes hit two Chinese provinces, killing 12, injuring hundreds
RE
05/12Tesla says it supports standardisation of China auto industry
RE
05/12WEIBO  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results (Form 6-K)
PU
05/12TESLA  : says it supports standardisation of China auto industry
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 111 M - -
Net income 2021 458 M - -
Net cash 2021 831 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 950 M 10 950 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,79x
EV / Sales 2022 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 5 073
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart WEIBO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Weibo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEIBO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 54,31 $
Last Close Price 48,06 $
Spread / Highest target 45,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gao Fei Wang Chief Executive Officer
Fei Cao Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Guo Wei Chao Chairman
Pehong Chen Independent Director
Hong Du Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEIBO CORPORATION17.25%10 950
OMNICOM GROUP INC.32.90%17 828
WPP PLC21.80%16 581
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA34.84%16 461
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.40.39%13 068
CYBERAGENT, INC.21.52%10 007