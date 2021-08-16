Log in
Didi says will be more transparent on drivers' income after criticism

08/16/2021 | 01:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Driver of Chinese ride-hailing service Didi drives with a phone showing a navigation map on Didi's app, in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Didi Global Inc said on Monday drivers in several Chinese cities will be able to know details on how Didi pays them, the first big move by the ride-hailing giant after it was criticised by state media that it pays drivers unfairly.

In a post on Weibo, Didi said drivers in seven Chinese cities will be the first to know details of how much they get and how much passengers pay for each rides.

Didi will continue to adjust its pricing strategy after receiving drivers' responses, it said.

In May, China's state Xinhua news agency said in an investigation report that Didi gets over 30% of what customers pay for a ride and criticised the unfair policy.

After the Xinhua report, Didi said in a post that drivers on average received 79.1% of passenger fees for rides last year and 3.1% of fees will go towards its profit.

Didi is under cybersecurity probe by several Chinese regulators after going ahead with its $4.4 billion New York initial public offering in June despite pushback from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 140 M - -
Net income 2021 467 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 078 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 996 M 11 996 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,10x
EV / Sales 2022 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 5 073
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart WEIBO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Weibo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEIBO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 52,65 $
Average target price 56,44 $
Spread / Average Target 7,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gao Fei Wang Chief Executive Officer
Fei Cao Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Guo Wei Chao Chairman
Pehong Chen Independent Director
Hong Du Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEIBO CORPORATION28.45%11 996
WPP PLC24.58%16 464
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA34.89%16 339
OMNICOM GROUP INC.20.97%16 177
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.59.52%14 769
CYBERAGENT, INC.10.77%9 061