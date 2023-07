STORY: Reuters was able to confirm the location as the exit of Wuxi East Railway station, Wuxi, Jiangsu, China from the elevator, signboards and building matched file imagery of the area. Reuters was not able to independently confirm the date the video was filmed.

Wuxi Subway posted a statement on Weibo at 11:02 a.m. (0302 GMT) on July 20 saying that Wuxi East Railway Station entrances 1 and 2 were temporarily closed due to rainfall.

Wild weather swings have gripped China since April, causing deaths, damaging infrastructure and wilting crops as well as raising fears of its ability to cope with climate change.