Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Weibo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WB   US9485961018

WEIBO CORPORATION

(WB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-19 pm EDT
17.07 USD   -0.93%
04/19K-pop singer Moonbin, member of boy band Astro, dies aged 25
RE
04/18Fire kills 21 in a Beijing hospital - Beijing Daily
RE
04/17Midea Breaks Ground on Third Factory in Brazil Worth 700 Million Yuan
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

K-pop singer Moonbin, member of boy band Astro, dies aged 25

04/19/2023 | 11:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean singer Moonbin, a member of K-pop boy band Astro, has died at the age of 25, his music label Fantagio said on Thursday.

"Members of Astro and fellow artists and staff at Fantagio are deeply saddened and shocked as we mourn him," the label said in a statement.

Mooonbin was a child actor before making his debut as a member of Astro in 2016. He was set to appear at a concert in the southern city of Busan next month as part of sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha.

Local media reported that the singer was found dead at his home in the Gangnam district of Seoul and that suicide was suspected. Police declined comment.

Suicide is among the leading causes of death for young people in South Korea. The country has the highest suicide rate among the OECD group of wealthy nations.

Following the news about the death of Moonbin, "all idols" trended on Twitter in South Korea.

"I hope all idols can chase their dreams without feeling heartbroken," read one tweet.

Moonbin's death also became the most searched topic on China's Twitter-like social media platform Weibo on Thursday morning, with many saying the news reminded them of the deaths of other young South Korean popstars in the past. 

In 2017, Kim Jong-hyun, the lead singer of top South Korean boy band SHINee died in an apparent suicide aged 27.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim in Seoul and Shanghai bureau; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2023
All news about WEIBO CORPORATION
04/19K-pop singer Moonbin, member of boy band Astro, dies aged 25
RE
04/18Fire kills 21 in a Beijing hospital - Beijing Daily
RE
04/17Midea Breaks Ground on Third Factory in Brazil Worth 700 Million Yuan
MT
04/16'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule
RE
04/11China's Sanya city: plans to build third airport terminal
RE
04/11Sandstorms, dangerous pollution return to Beijing
RE
04/03Weibo : AGM Notice - Appendix
PU
04/03Weibo : AGM Ballot
PU
03/22SAIC Maxus Hits One-Million Vehicle Production Milestone
MT
03/22Chinese firm invents lockdown-inspired kissing machine for remote lovers
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEIBO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 849 M - -
Net income 2022 28,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 273 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 110x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 153 M 4 153 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 6 147
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart WEIBO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Weibo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEIBO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 17,07 $
Average target price 24,37 $
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gao Fei Wang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fei Cao Chief Financial Officer
Guo Wei Chao Chairman
Wei Wang Chief Operating Officer
Pehong Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEIBO CORPORATION-10.72%4 192
META PLATFORMS, INC.81.06%558 967
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-23.86%29 866
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-1.81%13 781
MATCH GROUP, INC.-13.09%9 835
BUMBLE INC.-17.39%2 264
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer