  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Weibo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WB   US9485961018

WEIBO CORPORATION

(WB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-10 pm EDT
17.74 USD   -2.37%
12:36aSandstorms, dangerous pollution return to Beijing
RE
04/03Weibo : AGM Notice - Appendix
PU
04/03Weibo : AGM Ballot
PU
Sandstorms, dangerous pollution return to Beijing

04/11/2023 | 12:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Sandstorms, dangerous pollution return to Beijing

(Reuters) - Thick sandstorms will hit Beijing and several provinces through Wednesday, and Chinese forecasters have advised citizens of respiratory dangers and very low visibility while travelling, state media reported.

The capital Beijing has seen regular air pollution and an unseasonal number of sandstorms over the past few weeks.

Forecasters issued a blue weather alert warning for sandstorms. China has a four-tier, color-coded weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe warning and blue the least severe.

On Tuesday morning, smog and misty grey clouds could be seen enveloping Beijing and the city's real-time air quality index was at a serious pollution level, according to the website of the Beijing Municipal Ecological and Environmental Monitoring Center.

The concentration of fine particulates in the air in Beijing is currently 46.2 times the World Health Organization's annual air quality guideline value, according to IQAir, a website that issues air quality data and information.

A dozen provinces, including Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Shandong, Jiangsu, Anhui, Henan and Hubei, Inner Mongolia and metropolis Shanghai, will be affected by sandstorms and major dust until 8 a.m. (0000 GMT) Wednesday, the Central Meteorological Observatory said.

The sandstorms were again a hot dicussion topic on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media platform, racking up 2.178 million chats.

One user wrote, "What! When I wake up, why doesn't anyone issue a holiday notice, do you still have to go to work in the dust today!"

Beijing has regular sandstorms in March and April as it is near the large Gobi desert.

A Chinese government official at the Ministry of Ecology and Environment recently said the number of sandstorms was now four times higher than in the 1960s, a consequence of rising temperatures and lower precipitation in the deserts of north China and neighbouring Mongolia.

(Reporting by Bernard Orr; Editing by Sonali Paul)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 849 M - -
Net income 2022 28,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 273 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 115x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 316 M 4 316 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 6 147
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart WEIBO CORPORATION
Weibo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WEIBO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 17,74 $
Average target price 24,37 $
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gao Fei Wang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fei Cao Chief Financial Officer
Guo Wei Chao Chairman
Wei Wang Chief Operating Officer
Pehong Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEIBO CORPORATION-7.22%4 316
META PLATFORMS, INC.79.57%560 269
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-20.97%30 988
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-8.09%12 900
MATCH GROUP, INC.-13.91%9 977
BUMBLE INC.-11.62%2 421
