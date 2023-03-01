Advanced search
    WB   US9485961018

WEIBO CORPORATION

(WB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-28 pm EST
20.68 USD   +0.49%
08:46aChina's Weibo ups stake in Inmyshow Digital with $315 million acquisition
RE
08:37aWeibo : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K
PU
06:38aWeibo's Q4 Profit Rises 23% Despite Revenue Slump on Lower Costs
MT
Weibo : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K

03/01/2023 | 08:37am EST
EXPLANATORY NOTE

On March 1, 2023, Weibo Holding (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., our wholly owned subsidiary, entered into certain share purchase agreement with ShowWorld Holding Limited, an indirect subsidiary of SINA Corporation, pursuant to which Weibo Holding (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. agrees to purchase all equity interests in ShowWorld HongKong Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ShowWorld Holding Limited and an entity holding 332,615,750 shares of INMYSHOW Digital Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. ("INMYSHOW") for an aggregate consideration of approximately RMB2.16 billion in cash, payable in U.S. dollar. INMYSHOW is a Shanghai Stock Exchange-listed company (SSE: 600556).

Immediately following the consummation of this proposed transaction and together with our existing shareholding in INMYSHOW, we will in the aggregate beneficially own 480,342,364 shares of INMYSHOW, representing approximately 26.57% of its total issued shares.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 855 M - -
Net income 2022 28,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 273 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 134x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 031 M 5 031 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 6 147
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart WEIBO CORPORATION
Weibo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WEIBO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 20,68 $
Average target price 23,67 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gao Fei Wang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fei Cao Chief Financial Officer
Guo Wei Chao Chairman
Wei Wang Chief Operating Officer
Pehong Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEIBO CORPORATION8.16%5 031
META PLATFORMS, INC.45.37%453 556
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-26.11%28 961
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-8.94%12 781
MATCH GROUP, INC.-0.17%11 570
BUMBLE INC.14.87%3 138