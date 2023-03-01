Weibo : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K

EXPLANATORY NOTE

On March 1, 2023, Weibo Holding (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., our wholly owned subsidiary, entered into certain share purchase agreement with ShowWorld Holding Limited, an indirect subsidiary of SINA Corporation, pursuant to which Weibo Holding (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. agrees to purchase all equity interests in ShowWorld HongKong Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ShowWorld Holding Limited and an entity holding 332,615,750 shares of INMYSHOW Digital Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. ("INMYSHOW") for an aggregate consideration of approximately RMB2.16 billion in cash, payable in U.S. dollar. INMYSHOW is a Shanghai Stock Exchange-listed company (SSE: 600556).

Immediately following the consummation of this proposed transaction and together with our existing shareholding in INMYSHOW, we will in the aggregate beneficially own 480,342,364 shares of INMYSHOW, representing approximately 26.57% of its total issued shares.