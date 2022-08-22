Weibo : Entry into Loan Facility - Form 6-K

Entry into Loan Facility
On August 22, 2022, Weibo Corporation signed a five-year US$1.2 billion term and revolving facilities agreement with a group of 23 arrangers. The facilities consist of a US$900 million five-year bullet maturity term loan and a US$300 million five-year revolving facility. The proceeds from the facilities will be used for refinancing of existing indebtedness, general corporate purposes and payment of transaction related fees and expenses.
Disclaimer
Weibo Corp. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 10:05:01 UTC.