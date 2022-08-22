Weibo : Entry into Loan Facility - Form 6-K

Entry into Loan Facility

On August 22, 2022, Weibo Corporation signed a five-year US$1.2 billion term and revolving facilities agreement with a group of 23 arrangers. The facilities consist of a US$900 million five-year bullet maturity term loan and a US$300 million five-year revolving facility. The proceeds from the facilities will be used for refinancing of existing indebtedness, general corporate purposes and payment of transaction related fees and expenses.