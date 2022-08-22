Log in
    WB   US9485961018

WEIBO CORPORATION

(WB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-19 pm EDT
18.20 USD   +0.66%
06:06aWEIBO : Entry into Loan Facility - Form 6-K
PU
08/19China issues first national drought alert, battles to save crops in extreme heatwave
RE
08/18Reuters-schedule/…
RE
Weibo : Entry into Loan Facility - Form 6-K

08/22/2022
Entry into Loan Facility

On August 22, 2022, Weibo Corporation signed a five-year US$1.2 billion term and revolving facilities agreement with a group of 23 arrangers. The facilities consist of a US$900 million five-year bullet maturity term loan and a US$300 million five-year revolving facility. The proceeds from the facilities will be used for refinancing of existing indebtedness, general corporate purposes and payment of transaction related fees and expenses.

2

Disclaimer

Weibo Corp. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 10:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 063 M - -
Net income 2022 300 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 210 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 305 M 4 305 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 6 147
Free-Float 55,7%
Technical analysis trends WEIBO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 18,20 $
Average target price 29,27 $
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gao Fei Wang General Manager
Fei Cao Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Guo Wei Chao Chairman
Wei Wang Chief Operating Officer
Pehong Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEIBO CORPORATION-41.25%4 305
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-1.06%14 849
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-14.05%12 829
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-27.59%12 562
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-19.44%11 797
WPP PLC-27.16%10 463