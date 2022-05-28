Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Weibo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WB   US9485961018

WEIBO CORPORATION

(WB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/27 04:00:00 pm EDT
22.00 USD   +0.32%
05/28WEIBO : Q1 2022 Weibo Corp Earnings Conference Call
PU
05/27WEIBO : CHANGE OF DATE OF PUBLICATION OF FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
05/27Weibo Corporation Changes Date to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results to June 1, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Weibo : Q1 2022 Weibo Corp Earnings Conference Call

05/28/2022 | 08:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID by email. To join the conference, please use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6294622

A telephone replay will be available from 22:00 China Standard Time on May 30, 2022 to 21:59 China Standard Time on June 7, 2022. To access the recording, please use the following dial-in information listed below:

United States: 1 855 452 5696
Hong Kong: 800 963 117
Mainland China: 400 820 9035
International: +61 2 8199 0299
Replay PIN: 6294622

Disclaimer

Weibo Corp. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2022 00:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WEIBO CORPORATION
05/28WEIBO : Q1 2022 Weibo Corp Earnings Conference Call
PU
05/27WEIBO : CHANGE OF DATE OF PUBLICATION OF FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT..
PU
05/27Weibo Corporation Changes Date to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results to June 1..
CI
05/26SAIC Motor Sees Over 60% Jump in May Sales
MT
05/26China, US Committed to Settle Auditing Issues, Beijing’s Securities Watchdog Says
MT
05/26Nearly 200 Chinese Firms Including Alibaba Face US Delisting by November
MT
05/25'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese company audits -S..
RE
05/24Trip.com Chairman's Weibo Account Suspended
MT
05/24China's Weibo bans Trip.com co-founder who questioned zero-COVID strategy
RE
05/24Tencent CEO's Reposting of Article on China's Economy Triggers Social Media Stir
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEIBO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 342 M - -
Net income 2022 483 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 293 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 204 M 5 204 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 6 147
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart WEIBO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Weibo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEIBO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 22,00 $
Average target price 37,78 $
Spread / Average Target 71,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gao Fei Wang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fei Cao Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Guo Wei Chao Chairman
Wei Wang Chief Operating Officer
Pehong Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEIBO CORPORATION-28.99%5 204
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-0.31%15 430
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-12.57%14 055
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-13.81%12 707
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-29.55%12 439
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.-35.85%8 583