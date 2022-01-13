Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Weibo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WB   US9485961018

WEIBO CORPORATION

(WB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Weibo bars Chinese economist's posts after suggestion to boost birth rate

01/13/2022 | 01:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Chinese social media app Weibo

BEIJING (Reuters) - A high-profile Chinese economist has been banned from posting on the Weibo social media platform after drawing controversy over suggestions that the central bank set up a $314 billion "fertility fund" to encourage people to have more babies.

The Weibo account of Ren Zeping, a former chief economist for debt-laden property giant China Evergrande Group, where he has 3.6 million followers, carries a notice saying that "due to violations of related laws and regulations, the user is currently banned from posting."

It did not elaborate on what particular law or regulation he was deemed to have violated. The birthrate in the world's most populous country has been a concern of authorities for generations.

The ban, imposed on Wednesday, will last two weeks, according to the state-run Securities Times newspaper, citing unidentified sources.

Ren this week published two essays suggesting that the "most pragmatic and most effective" way to increase China's plunging birth rate would be for the central bank to print 2 trillion yuan ($314 billion) for a fertility fund to be distributed as monthly cash payments for every child.

Ren wrote that if the central bank followed his suggestion, China could add 50 million births over the next decade, pushing its birth rate above the replacement rate and preventing a decrease in the overall population.

Ren did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For decades, China imposed a strict "one child" policy to limit population growth.

The birth rate in 2020 dropped to a record-low of 8.52 births per 1,000 people, or below 1%, official statistics showed last November and in May, the government announced that married couples may have up to three children in a bid to boost births.

Ren's essays, originally published on his WeChat account and reposted to Weibo where they drew widespread discussion, were no longer available on either platform on Thursday.

His WeChat account, however, remains active although he did not post anything new after the Weibo ban. The Securities Times also reported that the Weibo ban did not apply to other social media platforms.

No stranger to controversy, Ren began his career as an economist with the research arm of China's State Council, or cabinet. He rose to fame for accurately predicting the peak and crash of China's stock market in 2015.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -2.33% 1.68 End-of-day quote.5.66%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.08% 6.3649 Delayed Quote.0.28%
WEIBO CORPORATION 2.18% 35.1 Delayed Quote.10.88%
All news about WEIBO CORPORATION
01:25aWeibo bars Chinese economist's posts after suggestion to boost birth rate
RE
01/12China suspends more U.S. flights, further cutting access
RE
01/11Alibaba CEO Steps Down From Weibo Board
MT
01/10Weibo Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
01/10WEIBO : Announces Board Change - Form 6-K
PU
01/09Stay away in event of accident with Olympics vehicle, Beijing police warn
RE
01/06Xi'An Hospital Operator Embroiled in Medical-Related Scandals
MT
01/06JD.com to Hand Out $235 Million Digital Coupons on Spring Festival
MT
01/04Tesla showroom in China's Xinjiang region blasted by rights groups
RE
01/04WEIBO : Announcement — Partial Exercise of the Over-allotment Option - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEIBO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 250 M - -
Net income 2021 482 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 306 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 234 M 8 234 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 5 073
Free-Float 35,8%
Chart WEIBO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Weibo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEIBO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 35,10 $
Average target price 56,40 $
Spread / Average Target 60,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gao Fei Wang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fei Cao Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Guo Wei Chao Chairman
Wei Wang Chief Operating Officer
Pehong Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEIBO CORPORATION10.88%8 234
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.24%18 693
DENTSU INC.-2.56%9 481
MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED-11.73%2 325
MOBVISTA INC.4.51%1 429
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED0.00%437